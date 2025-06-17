Ex-England cricketer’s daughter 'could have been saved' if medics didn't 'miss signs of sepsis', inquest hears

Bethan James died on February 8, 2020, after alleged delays to treatment. Picture: Handout

By Jacob Paul

A former England cricketer's daughter died from sepsis and pneumonia after paramedics reportedly failed to inform doctors about her symptoms, inquest has heard.

Bethan James, 21, daughter of England cricketer Steve James, died on February 8, 2020, just a few hours after being admitted to hospital.

It allegedly came after weeks of “dismissive” hospital visits which left her reluctant and unwilling to attend University Hospital Wales (UHW) in Cardiff as requested by medics in the days leading up to her death.

She had suffered with gastrointestinal issues for most of her life and had been diagnosed with Crohn’s disease in 2019.

Bethan was given antibiotics for community-acquired pneumonia in late January after she complained of being short of breath.

Her condition continued to decline and she was taken to Llandough hospital twice before she was admitted to UHW on the evening of February 8, an inquest heard.

That night, her family called 999 on February 8 after she collapsed while going to the bathroom.

The first paramedic who arrived at the scene reportedly failed to spot the signs of life-threatening sepsis, making a non-urgent request for an ambulance.

Ambulance crew then failed to alert the hospital to Bethan’s condition when they arrived.

The Welsh Ambulance Service later admitted they should have done this.

Doctors were not aware of her arrival at the hospital, the most serious resuscitation area.

She was sent to a less urgent “majors” zone of the emergency department, where she waited for over an hour.

Bethn was taken to resuscitation only after the seriousness of her condition was revealed via tests.

She suffered a fatal heart attack around 15 minutes after this.

Dr Duncan Thomas, who was in charge of resuscitation at UHW, told the inquest he was “astounded” at how fast of Bethan’s health deteriorated.

However, he said he did not believe anything would have saved her life as she was most likely suffering from viral sepsis.

But Dr Chris Danbury, a consultant in intensive care at University Hospital of Southampton, argued Bethan could have avoided death.

“If you intervene aggressively as they come through the door you can avoid cardiac arrest,” he said.

Coroner Patricia Morgan ruled that “on balance I find Bethan would not have died” if proper protocol was followed.

“The number of delays in her treatment more than minimally contributed to her death,” she said.

Addressing her parents, the coroner said: “It’s been five years plus since Bethan passed away and I don’t doubt that the pain is still as strong as it was back then.“I’m sure the evidence in relation to Bethan’s passing will have resurrected a lot of your sad memories so I just want to express my condolences on behalf of myself and the coroner’s service.”

A Cardiff and Vale University Health Board spokeswoman said: “Our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences remain with Bethan’s family and loved ones at this difficult time.“

"The health board will provide a comprehensive written response to the coroner’s request for additional information."

“We are unable to provide further comments until the coroner has reviewed the supplementary evidence.”