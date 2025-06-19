'90 feels like 120 here': Expats take to social media to react to 'unbearable' UK heatwave that 'feels like a sauna'

Expats take to social media to react to 'unbearable' UK heatwave that 'feels like a sauna'. Picture: TikTok/RedBussRuss/tefs_stuffandthings

By Shannon Cook

Social media users have bemoaned the 'unbearable' heat in the UK - stating that 90 degrees Fahrenheit "feels like 120 here".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

One user posted a video discussing the topic on TikTok, with the caption: "First summer in the UK and I am MELTING!".

The user, @tefs_stuffandthings, tells her followers: "I owe British people a sincere apology."

Originally from Miami, Florida, she explains that she has lived in South America and moved to the UK from the Washington, D.C. area.

Referring to the British heatwave in 2022 - when temperatures reached 40 degrees celsius in some areas, she said she was "so sorry" for trivialising the heat.

The TikToker described how her house in the UK has become "a sauna" - even though it has an AC-unit.

She questioned why British people aren't installing AC-units.

"I'm sorry, I'm eating my words and now I'm sweating my t*** off."

Another TikTok user (@redbusruss) posted a video captioned "American versus UK heat", opening with a shot of his face sandwiched between two frozen ice bags inside a store.

"I am never doubting a Brit again when they tell me that the UK sun hits different.

"I feel like I'm in a sauna. It's what it feels like to be a shirt getting ironed."

He joked he felt like he had "accidentally crawled into Satan's ***hole".

Temperatures could hit 32C later this afternoon, and it is predicted to be hotter tomorrow in some parts of England.

The previous hottest day of the year was last Friday, when the mercury hit 29.4C in Santon Downham, Suffolk.

It comes as the UK Health Security Agency issued an Amber Heat Alert, warning of an increased danger of death.

A Yellow Heat Alert was already in place across England, but this morning the UKHSA upgraded its warning.

Read more: Amber heat alert issued across England as temperatures to hit 33C amid warnings of 'a rise in deaths'

It warned of a "a rise in deaths, particularly among those aged 65 and over or with health conditions", and "there may also be impacts on younger age groups."

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at UKHSA, said: "Our findings show that heat can result in serious health outcomes across the population, especially for older adults or those with pre-existing health conditions.

"It is therefore important to check on friends, family and neighbours who are more vulnerable and to take sensible precautions while enjoying the sun.

"The forecasted high temperatures may also lead to an increasing demand for remote health care services and an impact on the ability of services delivered due to heat effects on the work force."

The heat is set to peak on Saturday but with it comes the risk of thunderstorms, particularly across some western and northern areas by Saturday night ⛈️



Feeling fresher from Sunday 🌬️ pic.twitter.com/483pXwpx2U — Met Office (@metoffice) June 19, 2025

A heatwave is recorded when areas reach a certain temperature for three consecutive days, with thresholds varying from 25C to 28C depending on where you are in the UK.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Dan Holley said: "The highest temperatures from this hot spell are forecast for Saturday, with low 30s Celsius fairly widely across England, and up to 34C possible in eastern areas.

"Despite this, the more uncomfortable heat will be in northern and western areas initially, where despite somewhat lower temperatures the air will be more humid."

He warned parts of the country are in for "tropical nights" over the weekend.

"The nights will also be quite warm, with the possibility of temperatures not falling below 20°C in some areas, making it hard to sleep. This is what we term a 'tropical night'," Mr Holley said.