Extensive search for ‘high-risk’ mental health patient, male, 36, believed to pose risk to public

17 April 2025, 18:30

Park Royal Centre for Mental Health in Acton Lane, Brent, West London.
Park Royal Centre for Mental Health in Acton Lane, Brent, West London. Picture: Google Maps

By Alice Padgett

Police have issued an urgent appeal to find a “high-risk” man who has absconded from a mental health facility and is believed to pose a risk to the public.

Vasile Coceban, 36, was reported missing by staff at the Park Royal Centre for Mental Health in Acton Lane, Brent, West London, at 10.32am on Wednesday.

Described as white, 5ft 4in tall and of average build with brown hair, Mr Coceban was last seen wearing a purple camouflage hooded top, grey tracksuit bottoms and light-coloured trainers.

Officers have since confirmed he bought a large black rucksack and new clothes after leaving the facility.

At around 4.20pm on Wednesday, he was captured on CCTV in a shop on Kilburn High Road wearing a grey tracksuit top and red T-shirt and carrying the rucksack.

Police believe Mr Coceban may still be in north-west London, particularly in the Brent area.
Police believe Mr Coceban may still be in north-west London, particularly in the Brent area. Picture: Alamy

However, inquiries suggest he travelled to Hyde Park in Westminster and then returned, likely using the rail network.

Detective Superintendent Andrew Brien, from the North West Command Unit, said: "A high-risk missing person investigation was quickly launched when we learned of the risk posed by Vasile.

"It is important we return him to the facility where he is being treated.

"Extensive patrols have been conducted in the area where he is believed to be, but we are now appealing for the public's help.

"It is possible that Vasile is sleeping rough or camping in the Kilburn area or nearby.

"Please check any sheds or gardens and keep your eyes peeled if walking in parks and open spaces.

"Your information could be key to helping us find Vasile and keeping the public safe."

Police have urged anyone who sees Mr Coceban not to approach him but to call 999 immediately, quoting reference 01/7385436/25.

Anyone with other information is asked to call 101.

