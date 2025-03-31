'Extensive search' operation underway after girl, 11, falls into River Thames

31 March 2025, 17:29 | Updated: 31 March 2025, 18:09

Aerial photograph of London City Airport looking towards Canary Wharf
Aerial photograph of London City Airport looking towards Canary Wharf. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

An 'extensive search' operation underway for an 11-year-old girl who fell into the River Thames in east London.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The girl is believed to have entered the river near Barge House Causeway, close to London City Airport located in east London.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed they were called to the area at around 1.15pm on Monday.

In a statement, the force said: "We sent resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, an advanced paramedic, an incident response officer and members of our hazardous area response team.

All emergency services are forming a "large-scale response" to the incident, the force said.

A police spokesperson said a "large scale response is ongoing, supported by all emergency services, working together to conduct an extensive search in efforts to locate her. Picture: Google

"Our crews assisted our emergency services partners at the scene but were later stood down."

A police spokesperson said a "large scale response is ongoing, supported by all emergency services, working together to conduct an extensive search in efforts to locate her."Her next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by officers."

The London Ambulance Service (LAS) was also called at a similar time, after receiving a report of a person in the water at Lowestoft Mews, which is close to the airport.

A spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service said they had been called to "to reports of a person in the water at Lowestoft Mews".

The Air Ambulance was later stood down as the search efforts continue.

