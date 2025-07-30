Extra-terrestrial life mission scientist becomes first female Astronomer Royal

30 July 2025, 00:01

A woman wearing a blue shit smiles
A scientist who pioneered research which revealed the possibility of extra-terrestrial life on one of Saturn’s moons has been made the first female Astronomer Royal. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

A scientist who pioneered research which revealed the possibility of extra-terrestrial life on one of Saturn’s moons has been made the first female Astronomer Royal.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Professor Michele Dougherty, a leading space physicist who was a researcher for the Nasa Cassini mission, has been awarded the 350-year-old title.

As an investigator on two major space missions, Prof Dougherty has played a role in making discoveries in the solar system, including helping to uncover jets of water vapour shooting out of one of Saturn’s moons, Enceladus, revealing that it might be able to support life.

"I am absolutely delighted to be taking on the important role of Astronomer Royal," Professor Dougherty said.

"As a young child I never thought I’d end up working on planetary spacecraft missions and science, so I can’t quite believe I’m actually taking on this position.

"In this role I look forward to engaging the general public in how exciting astronomy is, and how important it and its outcomes are to our everyday life."

The role of Astronomer Royal was created in 1675, with the aim of discovering how to determine longitude at sea when out of sight of land.

It is now an honorary title and is awarded to a prominent astronomer who is expected to advise the monarch on astronomical matters.

The existing Astronomer Royal, Lord Martin Rees, is retiring from the role.

Prof Dougherty will hold the role alongside her current positions as executive chair of the Science and Technology Facilities Council, president-elect of the Institute of Physics and a professor of space physics at Imperial College London.

Professor Dame Angela McLean, the Government’s chief scientific adviser, said: "Warm congratulations to Professor Michele Dougherty on her appointment to the distinguished position of Astronomer Royal. This is a fitting recognition of her outstanding work and enduring commitment to the field of astronomy."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Former gang member argues bad parents are to blame for knife crime

New report shows shocking rise in London knife crime with researchers calling for 'zero tolerance'
Academics have found a link between consuming high levels of ultra processed foods (UPFs) and lung cancer.

Study suggests link between ultra processed foods and lung cancer

A Union Jack flag and the flag of China

Foreign repression on UK soil rising 'unchecked', MPs and peers warn

A London underground sign

Coroner issues warning after a man was run over by train sent to look for him

Paloma Shemirani who died of cancer after refusing chemotherapy treatment

Woman who refused cancer treatment and claimed she was 'anti-vax' had daily coffee enemas, inquest told
TV stars Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty have announced their separation after more than a decade of marriage.

TV couple Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty announce separation after 13 years of marriage

World News

See more World News

The NYC gunman who shot four people before turning the gun on himself left a suicide seemingly blasting the NFL.

NYC gunman's suicide note reveals he ‘targeted NFL offices over brain disease’ - as first victims pictured

10 hours ago

A damaged prison in the village of Bilenke, in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region.

Russia bombs Ukrainian prison, killing at least 17 and injuring more than 80

12 hours ago

S'Illot, San Lorenzo del Cardezar Municipality, Mediterranean Sea, Mallorca, Balearic Islands, Spain, Europe.

British holidaymaker dies after being found face down in Majorca hotel swimming pool

13 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

11 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News