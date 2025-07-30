Extra-terrestrial life mission scientist becomes first female Astronomer Royal

A scientist who pioneered research which revealed the possibility of extra-terrestrial life on one of Saturn’s moons has been made the first female Astronomer Royal. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

A scientist who pioneered research which revealed the possibility of extra-terrestrial life on one of Saturn’s moons has been made the first female Astronomer Royal.

Professor Michele Dougherty, a leading space physicist who was a researcher for the Nasa Cassini mission, has been awarded the 350-year-old title.

As an investigator on two major space missions, Prof Dougherty has played a role in making discoveries in the solar system, including helping to uncover jets of water vapour shooting out of one of Saturn’s moons, Enceladus, revealing that it might be able to support life.

"I am absolutely delighted to be taking on the important role of Astronomer Royal," Professor Dougherty said.

"As a young child I never thought I’d end up working on planetary spacecraft missions and science, so I can’t quite believe I’m actually taking on this position.

"In this role I look forward to engaging the general public in how exciting astronomy is, and how important it and its outcomes are to our everyday life."

The role of Astronomer Royal was created in 1675, with the aim of discovering how to determine longitude at sea when out of sight of land.

It is now an honorary title and is awarded to a prominent astronomer who is expected to advise the monarch on astronomical matters.

The existing Astronomer Royal, Lord Martin Rees, is retiring from the role.

Prof Dougherty will hold the role alongside her current positions as executive chair of the Science and Technology Facilities Council, president-elect of the Institute of Physics and a professor of space physics at Imperial College London.

Professor Dame Angela McLean, the Government’s chief scientific adviser, said: "Warm congratulations to Professor Michele Dougherty on her appointment to the distinguished position of Astronomer Royal. This is a fitting recognition of her outstanding work and enduring commitment to the field of astronomy."