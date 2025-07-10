Grenfell families accuse government of ‘shameless betrayal’ over pause on investigation into 'implicated' firms

The charred remains of Grenfell Tower, Notting Hill, London, Britain. The 24 storey residential Tower block was engulfed in flames in the summer of 2017. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

The families of victims who died in the Grenfell Tower tragedy have accused the government of a “shameless betrayal”after attempts to ban companies blamed for the fire were paused.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ministers had ordered investigations into seven companies who came under scrutiny for their alleged role in the fire that killed 72 people in 2017.

The Government had been mulling over a move to ban them from bidding for future public contracts.

However, investigations have been put on hold until criminal inquiries are finished.

Grenfell United, representing bereaved and some survivors, blasted the decision as “another glaring example of a Government that abandons its duty and shamelessly betrays those it vowed to protect”.

The delay means any bans on firms bidding for contracts will only come into effect in 2027 - at least a decade after the blaze ripped through the tower block in west London.

Read more: Government pressed over why Grenfell cladding ‘crooks’ not behind bars

Read more: Grenfell community gathers for final anniversary before tower demolition begins

Grenfell Tower victims memorial. Picture: Alamy

The Government said as it announced the pause on Thursday: “The Metropolitan Police and Crown Prosecution Service informed the Cabinet Office that continuing the debarment investigations could unintentionally prejudice the criminal investigation and any future criminal proceedings.

“To ensure the Metropolitan Police’s criminal investigation and any future proceedings remain the priority, the Cabinet Office has paused its separate, non-criminal debarment investigations at the request of the Crown Prosecution Service and the Metropolitan Police.

“This decision has been made to safeguard the integrity of the Metropolitan Police’s criminal investigation.”

Blasting the pause, Grenfell United labelled it “a disgrace and an insult” to survivors and the bereaved.

“Whilst we will always put the criminal investigation first, it is abhorrent to hear, yet again, that the Government failed to do its basic due diligence.

“Whether through incompetence or outright indifference, this latest U-turn is yet another glaring example of a government that abandons its duty and shamelessly betrays those it vowed to protect,” it said.

The Government reportedly began investigating several firms allegedly implicated in the disaster back in March.

They include cladding firm Arconic, insulation firm Kingspan, former Celotex owners Saint-Gobain, and fire inspectors Exov.

Rydon, a design and build contractor, as well as architect Studio E, are also believed to under investigation.

Subcontractor Harley Facades was also being looked into.

All the firms came under fire in the final report of the inquiry into the blaze.

Ministers had been looking at whether any they were involved in professional misconduct for the purposes of the Procurement Act 2023, which could see them debarred from public contracts.

The Met said it was not consulted over the decision to investigate the firms, nor was the Crown Prosecution Service, the Telegraph reports.

The force then reportedly contacted the Government and in May formally wrote “to invite them to consider pausing their debarment investigations until any criminal proceedings have concluded”.

“It is really important that nothing takes place that may risk prejudicing the police investigation or any future criminal proceedings,” The Met said.

The CPS said it has acknowledge the Government's pause on its investigation.

“We remain resolute in ensuring the integrity of any possible future prosecutions, and continue to liaise closely with the Metropolitan Police Service as their investigation works towards an evidential file being passed to us,” it added.

In February, Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner announced a series of housing reforms to ensure "greater accountability" of the construction industry in response to the Grenfell Tower Inquiry.

The inquiry recommended 58 actions to better regulate the industry, including construction, building and fire safety reforms after the devastating Grenfell Tower fire.

Ms Rayner said: "The Grenfell Tower tragedy claimed 72 innocent lives in a disaster that should never have happened.

"The final report exposed in stark and devastating detail the shocking industry behaviour and wider failures that led to the fire, and the deep injustices endured by the bereaved, survivors, and residents.

"That means greater accountability, stronger regulation, and putting residents at the heart of decision-making."

The reforms include the introduction of a of a new single construction regulator that will ensure those responsible for building safety are held to account.

There will be stronger and enforceable legal rights for residents, making landlords responsible for acting on safety concerns, enabling social housing residents to demand safe, high-quality housing.The Grenfell Inquiry’s final report exposed a system that ignored safety risks and failed to listen to residents.

The report laid bare ‘systemic dishonesty’ in the industry, failures in the construction sector and by successive governments, and poor regulation in the run up to the disaster.

The government has apologised on behalf of the British state for its part in these failings and introduced significant changes to fix the worst issues exposed by the tragedy.

"We must deliver the fundamental change required. We owe that to the Grenfell community, to the country, and to the memory of those who lost their lives," Angela Rayner said.