Family demand answers after ‘selfless’ woman dies in 'tragic' skydiving accident

Tributes have been paid to Belinda Taylor, who died in a skydiving accident on Friday, as her family demand answers on what went wrong during the incident.

Belinda Taylor's son has a shared that she was “selfless woman who wanted only the best for others”, while her partner has posted online to ask for answers over what went wrong.

Ms Taylor, 48, from Totnes, had been taking part in a tandem skydive at Dunkeswell airfield near Honiton in Devon on Friday. Emergency services were called at around 1pm.

Two people including Ms Taylor were confirmed dead at the scene, but the identity of the other skydiver who also died has not been disclosed.

The Air Accident Investigation Branch confirmed there had been a "tragic accident".

Ms Taylor
Tributes to Ms Taylor have said she will be "deeply missed". Picture: Facebook

Ms Taylor's eldest son, Connor Bowles, paid tribute to his mother, who he said was also a grandmother to two young children.

Connor thanked the police and investigators for their support, while asking for the peace and privacy of his family to be respected.

He said: “She was a selfless woman who wanted only the best for others and especially her loved ones. She will be deeply missed and will leave an everlasting impression on all those she has met in life.”

Taylor’s partner, Scott Armstrong, wrote on social media on Sunday: “I want answers. Today, they took my world away.”

He added: “I miss you so much, you were my best friend, thank you for everything you [have] done for me. From making my children feel at home to putting up with my mess.”

I miss you so much, you were my best friend, thank you for everythingyou done for me from making my children feel at...

Posted by Scott Armstrong on Sunday, June 15, 2025

The chief executive of British Skydiving, Robert Gibson, expressed his deepest condolences to the victims’ families, friends and the entire skydiving community.

He added that a British Skydiving board of inquiry would investigate.

He said: “Once complete, a report – setting out the board’s conclusions and any recommendations – will be submitted to the coroner, the police, the CAA [Civil Aviation Authority], the British Skydiving Safety and Training Committee and any other relevant authorities.”

Devon and Cornwall police said on Sunday that officers remained at the scene and that inquiries by relevant agencies were continuing.

