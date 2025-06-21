Family of mother-of-four who died while skydiving demand 'justice' as partner to complete jump in her memory

Belinda Taylor died while skydiving. Picture: Social media

By Jacob Paul

The heartbroken partner of a mother-of-four who died in a tragic skydiving accident reportedly plans to complete the same jump in her honour.

Scott Armstrong is planning to complete the dive after his partner Belinda Taylor died in an accident earlier this month.

Mr Armstrong said he "doesn't know who [he] is without her" and wants to keep her legacy alive.

He added that he is "a shell without" Belinda, adding: "To be honest, I'm dreading what's ahead... None of this was the plan."

Mr Armstrong said he had bought the skydiving jump as a "thank you" present for Belinda for allowing his nine-year-old son move into their home, according to the Mirror.

I miss you so much, you were my best friend, thank you for everythingyou done for me from making my children feel at... Posted by Scott Armstrong on Sunday, June 15, 2025

Skydive Buzz, the firm Belinda performed the skydive with, has been closed since the accident.

"She was the last jump before it shut. So I'd like to be the first jump when it opens back up again. I'd do it for her. If she was brave enough to jump out of a plane, then I want to do it, too," Mr Armstrong told Mailonline.

He previously posted online to ask for answers over what went wrong during the tandem jump, which also killed Adam Harrison, 30, an experienced Skydiving Tandem Instructor.

"I want answers. Today, they took my world away,' Mr Armstrong wrote in a post.

Belinda's eldest son, Connor Bowles, said on Friday there needs to be "justice" following her death.

He previously shared that his mother was a “selfless woman who wanted only the best for others”.

Bachir Baaklini, Connor's father and Belinda's ex-husband, told Mailonline: 'Her kids want to know why their mum went to do something for fun and never made it back home.

"She was supposed to be safe. We need to know what happened."

He later added: "I couldn't stop crying all weekend...None of us could."

Belinda had never completed a skydive before, but has been described by loved ones as an adrenaline junkie who loved a thrill.

Devon and Cornwall Police are investigating the incident and are thought to be analysing video footage from a camera which was attached to the skydiving instructor. The fore has confirmed the probe is still ongoing.

Devon in Sight, a local charity, has suspended upcoming skydiving events amid the ongoing investigation.

Grahame Flynn, its chief executive, said: "Having undertaken two skydive challenges in 2018 and 2022 I know how meticulous the team at Skydive Buzz are in their training.

"In view of this tragic news our events planned for Saturday June 21, Wednesday June 25 and Saturday July 5 are suspended pending investigation.

"Our Jump for Sight challenges have raised significant funds for our work over the years.

"At this time, our thoughts are with the instructor and student who lost their lives and their families, friends and colleagues."

Skydive Buzz has said it was "heartbroken" by the incident.

'Safety is, and always has been, our top priority," it added.