'Cherished beyond words': Family pay tribute to 'shining light' 13-year-old killed in Merseyside house fire

Layla Allen died at the scene. Picture: handout

By Henry Moore

The family of a 13-year-old girl killed in a Merseyside house fire have paid tribute to the teen, saying she was “filled with dreams, laughter and love”.

Five children, a man and a woman escaped the property unharmed when the blaze ripped through the Prescot property on Thursday night - but teenager Layla Allen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sharing a picture of the teenager, her family said: “Layla was a shining light in the lives of everyone who knew her.

“She was funny, charismatic, and so quick-witted—always ready with a joke or a clever remark that brought smiles to those around her. With an infectious energy and a heart full of love, she had a way of making every moment brighter.

“She was a true friend to so many, always bringing laughter and warmth wherever she went. She had a passion for TikTok, make-up, and drawing — expressing her creativity in ways that made her uniquely Layla.

“Layla was a typical, happy, and full-of-life 13-year-old, filled with dreams, laughter and love. She was cherished beyond words by her mum, dad, brothers, sisters and grandparents who adored her deeply. She touched the hearts of everyone she met and left a lasting impact on so many.

“We thank everyone for their kind words and flowers. As a family we ask for everyone to respect our privacy and leave us to grieve at this truly sad time.”

The fire was put out by around 12.30am on Thursday and neighbouring properties were checked for fire and smoke, police said.

A joint investigation involving the force and Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service is ongoing.

Merseyside Police's Detective Inspector Steven O’Neill said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the young girl at this very sad time.

"A joint investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing and the girl’s family is being supported by specially trained officers.”