'Cherished beyond words': Family pay tribute to 'shining light' 13-year-old killed in Merseyside house fire

4 April 2025, 17:27

Layla Allen died at the scene
Layla Allen died at the scene. Picture: handout

By Henry Moore

The family of a 13-year-old girl killed in a Merseyside house fire have paid tribute to the teen, saying she was “filled with dreams, laughter and love”.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Five children, a man and a woman escaped the property unharmed when the blaze ripped through the Prescot property on Thursday night - but teenager Layla Allen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sharing a picture of the teenager, her family said: “Layla was a shining light in the lives of everyone who knew her.

“She was funny, charismatic, and so quick-witted—always ready with a joke or a clever remark that brought smiles to those around her. With an infectious energy and a heart full of love, she had a way of making every moment brighter.

Read more: Knifeman shot dead by police in Milton Keynes after moving 'at speed' towards officers named for first time

Prescot, Merseyside
Prescot, Merseyside. Picture: Google Maps

“She was a true friend to so many, always bringing laughter and warmth wherever she went. She had a passion for TikTok, make-up, and drawing — expressing her creativity in ways that made her uniquely Layla.

“Layla was a typical, happy, and full-of-life 13-year-old, filled with dreams, laughter and love. She was cherished beyond words by her mum, dad, brothers, sisters and grandparents who adored her deeply. She touched the hearts of everyone she met and left a lasting impact on so many.

“We thank everyone for their kind words and flowers. As a family we ask for everyone to respect our privacy and leave us to grieve at this truly sad time.”

The fire was put out by around 12.30am on Thursday and neighbouring properties were checked for fire and smoke, police said.

A joint investigation involving the force and Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service is ongoing.

Merseyside Police's Detective Inspector Steven O’Neill said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the young girl at this very sad time.

"A joint investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing and the girl’s family is being supported by specially trained officers.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Traders work in their booth on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, April 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

UK stock market plunges as FTSE 100 suffers worst trading losses in five years amid Trump tariff chaos
The scene at Beckenham Place Park

London park evacuated as police search for teenage boy who went missing while swimming in lake
Russell Brand

Russell Brand breaks silence after actor and comedian charged with rape and sexual assaults
XL Bully (FILE)

XL Bully on the loose after drive-by shooting in Sheffield as police issue urgent safety warning
Peter Serafinowicz and Sarah Alexander have split.

Amandaland star and comedian Peter Serafinowicz splits from actress wife after 23 years

At a hearing on Friday, Mr Justice Jay was asked to decide the "natural and ordinary" meaning of the statements ahead of a potential trial.

Chris Eubank Jr brands boxing promoter Frank Warren a 'scumbag' - as judge urges pair to 'mediate' ahead of trial

World News

See more World News

White House weighs in to support ‘censored’ anti-abortion activists in Britain

White House looking to support ‘censored’ anti-abortion activists in Britain

3 hours ago

This image provided by NASA shows Nick Hague, right, Suni Williams, and Butch Wilmore. (NASA via AP)

Stranded NASA astronauts reveal they were almost trapped in space 'forever' after horror malfunction

6 hours ago

Donald Trump demands France 'free Marine Le Pen'

Donald Trump demands France 'free Marine Le Pen' after far-right leader found guilty of embezzlement in 'witch hunt'

7 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

7 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News