Family pays tribute to mum identified by facial reconstruction a year after body found in River Mersey

A woman who was discovered in the River Mersey last year has been identified through extensive investigation - including facial reconstruction technology. Picture: Alamy / Greater Manchester Police

By Alice Padgett

A woman who was discovered in the River Mersey last year has been identified through extensive investigation - including facial reconstruction technology.

The woman can now be named as Laura Stanley, 38, who was originally from Derbyshire and living in Stockport. Her family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Laura was discovered in the river adjacent to Chorlton Water Park on 21 March last year, which led to an exhaustive investigation by Greater Manchester Police to identify her.

This included detailed checks of both national and international databases, and collaboration with specialist forensic service providers to create an anthropological profile. This culminated in the creation of a facial reconstruction image.

Paying tribute to her, Laura’s family said: “Laura was a kind and gentle person with a great sense of fun and adventure.

"She was generous, thoughtful, caring and always keen to volunteer within the community.

"Laura was a proud and loving mum and she will be greatly missed by her girls and all of her friends and family who loved her dearly.”

They have asked for their privacy as they continue to grieve their loss.

Scenery of Chorlton water park, including a lake and thick trees, in Manchester, England. Picture: Alamy

Detective Inspector Louise Edwards, from GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: “For the last twelve months, the investigation team have worked meticulously on this case, demonstrating commitment and dedication to giving Laura her identity back and reuniting her with her family and loved ones.

“I would like to pass my condolences on to all of those who knew Laura, especially her family, who we are continuing to support at this awfully difficult time.

“We will now continue to investigate Laura’s last movements and how she ultimately came to be discovered in the River Mersey just over a year ago. These are answers her family deserve and we will be keeping them updated as we carry out this work.

“I would also like to thank Face Lab at Liverpool John Moores University, who created the facial reconstruction which helped a relative identify her.

“I would also like to thank members of the public who have shared our appeals and provided us with valuable information throughout the investigation. The information has been of great benefit and I am very grateful for this.”

Following several media appeals, which generated dozens of calls, a relative of Laura contacted officers, who subsequently were able to confirm a DNA match through a familial link.

Detectives from the Major Incident Team reviewed all of the information provided by the public and diligently worked through each report, ensuring that no stone was left unturned as they worked to reunite Laura with her family.

Police say further investigations will now take place to understand her last movements, the events that led to her death, and discovery in the river.

Anyone who knew Laura and thinks they may be able to assist is asked to contact officers with information. It is currently believed she was last seen around January 2024.

An image of the top Laura was wearing when found. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

At the time, police had to release images of the clothes Laura was wearing when found.

In addition to the lime green Primark-branded crop-top, the woman was wearing jeans branded as New Look – JENNA. She was also wearing green coloured non-slip style socks.