Father and nine-year-old daughter that died in house fire named, as girl, 11, still fighting for life in hospital

10 June 2025, 21:28

Emergency services at the scene on Russell Close in Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire, where a man and a nine-year-old girl died in a house fire on Sunday morning.
Emergency services at the scene on Russell Close in Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire, where a man and a nine-year-old girl died in a house fire on Sunday morning. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

Police have named a nine-year-old girl and her father who were killed in a house fire in West Yorkshire, as an 11-year-old girl remains in critical condition.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The fire is believed to have originated in the kitchen area, and investigators believe it began when a tumble dryer caught fire.

Sohaib Ahmed, 38, and his daughter Manahal died in the tragic house fire in Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire.

Mr Ahmed's 11-year-old daughter, who was seriously injured in the blaze, is fighting for her life in hospital.

West Yorkshire Police said it is still investigating the cause of the fire.

Police were called to reports of a fire at a property in Russell Close, Heckmondwike on Sunday morning.

Both girls were rushed to hospital for treatment, but the nine-year-old died later the same day.

A man was given medical attention, but pronounced dead at the scene.

Tributes and flowers have been left at the scene, where the front door is boarded up.

Darren O'Donovan, a councillor for Dewsbury West and chairman of the fire authority, said early indications suggested "the fire started in the kitchen area and its ignition source was a tumble dryer".

He added: "There are a number of tumble dryers that have been recalled by a number of manufacturers.

Flowers left at the scene
Flowers left at the scene. Picture: Alamy
Emergency services at the scene on Russell Close in Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire.
Emergency services at the scene on Russell Close in Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire. Picture: Alamy

"That's the tragedy: this was just a local family on a very regular street in Heckmondwike and a tragic accident has taken place.

"I think the community is rallying and pulling together to support other members of the family and friends that are affected by this."

Councillor Ali Arshad, who represents Heckmondwike on Kirklees Council as a member of the Kirklees Community Independents Group, said the family of the victims were "absolutely amazing people".

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it sent four crews to tackle the blaze, which was reported at around 6am.

Detective Inspector Paul Greatorex said: "We are continuing to work with colleagues at the fire service to investigate this dreadfully sad incident which has resulted in a father and daughter losing their lives."

He continued: "Extensive enquiries have been ongoing since yesterday and we have been working to locate and support relatives of the victims both here and outside of the UK at what is clearly an awful time for the family.

"While our enquiries remain ongoing we do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances regarding the cause of the fire and will be preparing a file for the coroner in due course.

"Our support for the family involved clearly also still continues."

Councillor Ali Arshad, who represents Heckmondwike on Kirklees Council as a member of the Kirklees Community Independents Group, said he had asked the community, which he described as “close-knit”, not to speculate.

He said: “There’s been no speculation. Everybody has respected the wishes of the family.”

He said the family of the victims were “absolutely amazing people”, adding: “They keep themselves to themselves and are always cheery and willing to help.”

