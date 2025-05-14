Father of April Jones dies without ever finding body of his daughter, five, who was kidnapped and murdered

14 May 2025, 12:12

By Shannon Cook

April Jones
April Jones. Picture: PA

The father of April Jones has died without ever finding the body of his murdered daughter, five.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Paul Jones, 55, died in hospital from a brain disease he contracted in 2018 - six years after his daughter was kidnapped near the family home in Machynlleth, Wales on 1 October 2012.

The case sparked a frantic hunt for the five-year-old girl, with then-Prime Minister David Cameron releasing a public appeal.

In a tragedy that shocked the nation, hundreds of volunteers joined forces to search for the young girl, alongside police and rescue teams.

April's body was never located.

Read more: Hard drive of Christian Brueckner's 'sick' pictures could reveal new piece in Madeleine McCann's disappearance

Read more: Madeleine McCann's parents pay heartfelt tribute to daughter ahead of 22nd birthday, 18 years after disappearance

April Jones
April Jones. Picture: Getty
Paul and Coral Jones, the parents of April Jones arrive at St Peter's Church, Machynlleth, ahead of her funeral service.
Paul and Coral Jones, the parents of April Jones arrive at St Peter's Church, Machynlleth, ahead of her funeral service. Picture: Alamy

Police arrested Mark Bridger, 46 - a local man who was later sentenced for the youngster's abduction and murder.

Paul Jones' step-daughter, Jazz Jones, announced his death on Tuesday.

She said: "It is with broken hearts that my brother and I wish to let people know our dad (Paul Jones) passed away early hours this morning. It was very unexpected and we are all in shock.

"Harley and myself will update people with further information as we know more but please give us our privacy to mourn our loss."

On the day the little girl went missing, the youngster had friends over for dinner and wanted to take one of them home on her bike.

Her mum, Carol, reportedly agreed but told the girl to "come straight back".

April was seen getting into a vehicle near her home and never returned.

Bridger was arrested one day after April disappeared, matching the description of the male that eyewitnesses said had spoken to April and drove away with her in his car.

On October 5, 2012, police designated the case a murder inquiry - although no body had been recovered.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United

Manchester United scrap annual awards dinner after torrid domestic season

Jadon Sancho joined Chelsea in last summers transfer window. Football authorities have brought the deadline forward to 7pm

Transfer deadline day shake-up as Premier League confirms major change

Gary Lineker has deleted an Instagram story post he shared from the group Palestine Lobby, which said: "Zionism explained in two minutes" and featured an illustration of a rat.

Gary Lineker faces calls to be sacked over 'antisemitic' post as campaign group files official complaint
The Qatari Boeing 747, which now belongs to Donald Trump - but will it ever fly as Air Force One?

When will Donald Trump use his new $400m jet?

Banknotes and coins on top of a council tax bill

Martin Lewis welcomes plans to consult on fairer council tax debt collection

Arthun, 16, has been missing since Saturday.

Police spot 'body' in sea as search continues for 'vulnerable' teen who vanished while swimming

World News

See more World News

Bollards are seen at the site of a vandalised statue of Captain Cook in Edinburgh Gardens, St Kilda, Melbourne

Captain Cook monument removed from Melbourne park following repeated vandalism

1 hour ago

Released Israeli-American soldier Edan Alexander reunites with his family

How many hostages does Hamas still have?

2 hours ago

The three Ukrainian nationals were arrested in Germany and Switzerland.

Three Ukrainian men arrested in Germany and Switzerland for plotting Russian ‘sabotage’ bomb attacks

2 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

9 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News