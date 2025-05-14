Father of April Jones dies without ever finding body of his daughter, five, who was kidnapped and murdered

April Jones. Picture: PA

The father of April Jones has died without ever finding the body of his murdered daughter, five.

Paul Jones, 55, died in hospital from a brain disease he contracted in 2018 - six years after his daughter was kidnapped near the family home in Machynlleth, Wales on 1 October 2012.

The case sparked a frantic hunt for the five-year-old girl, with then-Prime Minister David Cameron releasing a public appeal.

In a tragedy that shocked the nation, hundreds of volunteers joined forces to search for the young girl, alongside police and rescue teams.

April's body was never located.

Paul and Coral Jones, the parents of April Jones arrive at St Peter's Church, Machynlleth, ahead of her funeral service. Picture: Alamy

Police arrested Mark Bridger, 46 - a local man who was later sentenced for the youngster's abduction and murder.

Paul Jones' step-daughter, Jazz Jones, announced his death on Tuesday.

She said: "It is with broken hearts that my brother and I wish to let people know our dad (Paul Jones) passed away early hours this morning. It was very unexpected and we are all in shock.

"Harley and myself will update people with further information as we know more but please give us our privacy to mourn our loss."

On the day the little girl went missing, the youngster had friends over for dinner and wanted to take one of them home on her bike.

Her mum, Carol, reportedly agreed but told the girl to "come straight back".

April was seen getting into a vehicle near her home and never returned.

Bridger was arrested one day after April disappeared, matching the description of the male that eyewitnesses said had spoken to April and drove away with her in his car.

On October 5, 2012, police designated the case a murder inquiry - although no body had been recovered.