Father of Southport victim will run London Marathon to fund school playground in her honour

20 February 2025, 09:58 | Updated: 20 February 2025, 10:01

Alice da Silva Aguiar was one of the three children killed
Alice da Silva Aguiar was one of the three children killed. Picture: Supplied

By Danielle de Wolfe

The father of one of the three girls murdered at a Taylor Swift dance class in Southport will run the London Marathon to help build a new school playground in her memory.

Alice's parents, Sergio and Alex, have returned to the school for the first time since the attack on July 29 as plans were announced to make their idea of a new play area become a reality.

The school aims to raise £250,000 to transform the present concrete space with climbing frames, an indoor/outdoor library and a performance area.

It comes as Ms Aguir said on Wednesday that the stage was her daughter's favourite place.

She explained: "She started dancing when she was 16 months old. She joined baby ballet, then she was in the academy.

Alice da Silva Aguiar
Alice da Silva Aguiar. Picture: PA

"I think she was born to be a star. That would be her favourite part," she told the BBC.

She added: "For us it's really important to make this happen. She would be happy, I'm sure she's proud of us doing this."

As part of the fundraising drive, Mr Aguiar and the school's headteacher Jinnie Payne, along with other teaching staff, will run the London Marathon in April.

Ms Payne told the programme the play area will "bring the positivity we need".

She said: "I think it is really important. For the children it's joy, it's fun, it's positivity. Where you do something together, that feeling of community.

"That will bring the positivity we need."

The coffin of Southport stabbing victim Alice da Silva Aguiar being taken from St Patrick's Church, Southport after her funeral. The nine-year-old died in a knife attack at a dance class in Southport on July 29. Picture date: Sunday August 11, 2024.
The coffin of Southport stabbing victim Alice da Silva Aguiar being taken from St Patrick's Church, Southport after her funeral. The nine-year-old died in a knife attack at a dance class in Southport on July 29. Picture date: Sunday August 11, 2024. Picture: Alamy

Mr Aguiar said: "I'm running not just for Alice but also everyone who was affected by last year's tragedy.

"Alice was always so keen on school and learning, and she was very proud of her 100% attendance.

"This playground is exactly the sort of place which Alice would have loved.

"Her boundless energy, enthusiasm and creativity will be celebrated in the new playground by other pupils every day. "That's a beautiful and befitting legacy to the community she loved so dearly."

Staff at Churchtown Primary will also take part in April's Blackpool Festival of Running to raise money.

Ms Payne said: "When my colleagues and I are running in April we'll be holding Alice and Bebe in our hearts, and they'll be powering us on towards the finish line."

Further details of the fundraising campaign can be found here.

Alice, Bebe and seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe were murdered by Axel Rudakubana at the Taylor Swift-themed dance class at the Hart Space.

