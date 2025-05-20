Father pays tribute to girl, 11, as inquest hears she was 'killed unlawfully' in waterpark party

Kyra Hill, 11, drowned during a birthday party at a waterpark. Picture: PA

By Jacob Paul

A father has paid tribute to his 11-year-old daughter, who a coroner said today was killed unlawfully after she drowned during a birthday party at a waterpark.

Kyra Hill got into difficulty in a designated swimming area at Liquid Leisure near Windsor, Berkshire, on August 6 2022.

Senior coroner Heidi Connor told an inquest the youngster had been unlawfully killed following gross health and safety breaches at the park.

Leonard Hill, her father, fought back tears as he read a heartbreaking tribute in court.

"Kyra was a beautiful, beaming beacon of light in the lives of all who were fortunate enough to know her", he said.

He added: "With her naturally enchanting, bright, and beautiful eyes – paired with the softest, sweetest and warmest smile – she captivated hearts effortlessly.

"A spirited individual, Kyra was resolute in her beliefs. She would stand up for what was right without hesitation, always the first to challenge a bully or defend a friend.

"Guided by an unwavering moral compass, she was a protector at heart, fiercely caring for her loved ones and always considering the feelings of others."

His Manchester United-supporting daughter dreamed of becoming a professional footballer.

Had that dream not become her reality, she had her back-up plan to pursue law and become a lawyer and fight for the truth, stating that she would "never defend evil people in court’,” he said.

The inquest heard how the alleged breaches relate to the depth and visibility of the water and the absence of an emergency plan and risk assessment.

There were no signs warning of deep water despite it reaching 4.67 metres (more than 15ft) in parts of the designated swimming area, the coroner said.

“In fact the only sign present warned of shallow water,” she added.

Parents and carers were not advised to attend with children in a ratio of one to four, and young children were permitted to swim without buoyancy aids, the coroner said.

There was also no emergency plan or risk assessment that took those factors into account, and no control measures were identified and put in place to “take account of these clear risks”, she ruled.

At around 3.20pm on August 6 2022, a 17-year-old lifeguard spotted Kyra struggling and dived in after her before leaving the water to radio her colleagues.

A manager attended rapidly but 37 minutes passed before 999 was called, Mrs Connor previously told the hearing.Around 13 minutes before emergency services were contacted, the park owner attempted to phone a divemaster and off-duty firefighter, the inquest had heard.

The diver, Chris Knight, missed several calls and CCTV showed him first entering the water with an oxygen tank at 4.33pm.Mr Knight previously told the inquest that he searched two parts of the lake before he was told that CCTV showed Kyra going under at another location.

He found Kyra near the third area at around 5.09pm.He said that as far as he was aware no-one had looked at the CCTV by the time he arrived at the park.

Giving her conclusions, Mrs Connor said: “Members of the family, at no point have I forgotten that this was about your 11-year-old, Kyra, and I am so very sorry that you are here today.“It must have been incredibly difficult to sit in court and hear some of the evidence that we’ve heard. I offer all of you my heartfelt condolences.”