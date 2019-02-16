Father Of Isis Schoolgirl Tells LBC His Daughter Was "Brainwashed" And Wants Her Home

16 February 2019, 08:05

A recent interview with Isis schoolgirl Shamima Begum gives hope to the father of one of the other girls that his daughter might still be alive and tells LBC he hopes to see her soon.

Mohammad Uddin, the father of Sharmeena Begum, tells LBC he hasn't heard from his daughter, Sharmeena Begum, since she left London at the end of 2014.

Sharmeena was the first of four girls from Bethnal Green to join Isis in Syria. Three others, Kadiza Sultana, Amira Abase and Shamima Begum joined in February 2015, but Ms Sultana was reported killed two years ago.

But when 19-year-old Shamima escaped from the battlefield and spoke to reporters from a Syrian refugee camp, Mr Uddin found hope that his daughter was still alive.

15-year-old Amira Abase, Kadiza Sultana, 16, and Shamima Begum before catching a flight to Turkey in 2015 to join the Islamic State group
15-year-old Amira Abase, Kadiza Sultana, 16, and Shamima Begum before catching a flight to Turkey in 2015 to join the Islamic State group. Picture: PA

Speaking to LBC's Matthew Thompson, Mr Uddin said he thought the girls should be allowed to return to the UK.

"I think let the people back," he said.

"When they were gone they just [sic] child, they were in brainwash."

Mr Uddin also said that he hadn't heard from his daughter since she left, and was hopeful to see her soon.

He said: "I haven't heard anything at all.

"She might be alive, I'm happy."

Comments

Loading...

UK News

See more UK News

Ewe-turn: Boohoo says it will keep using wool in its products

7 mins ago

'Senseless': Karl Marx memorial vandalised for second time in two weeks

1 hour ago

Boohoo faces backlash for banning wool products over animal rights concerns

2 hours ago

World News

See more World News

Emiliano Sala: Mourners visit footballer's coffin ahead of cremation

1 hour ago

IS 'decimated' and down to last mile of territory, says US vice president Mike Pence

6 hours ago

UK on wrong side of law on Saudi arms sales, watchdog warns

8 hours ago

The News Explained

Brexit is getting ever closer and businesses still have questions

UK Businesses: The 20 Unanswered Questions Over No-Deal Brexit

3 days ago

Theresa May meets with Donald Tusk

Brexit Timeline: Key Dates As The UK Prepares To Leave The EU

4 days ago

Brexit

A rough sleeper in London

What To Do If You See A Homeless Person Sleeping Rough In The Cold

16 days ago