Father who has battled cancer films heartwarming moment he tells son about his £1 million lottery win

Paul Harvey celebrates his £1 million lottery win. Picture: Gregg Brown/The National Lottery/PA

By Danielle Desouza

A single father who has battled bowel cancer filmed the moment he told his son he had won £1 million on the lottery - which captured the pair embracing and jumping gleefully.

Paul Harvey, 51, who has had a turbulent two years following treatment for bowel cancer, filmed himself asking his son when he got home from school: "How many millionaires do you know?"

His son, whose details he is keeping private, replied: "Zero."

His father said back "you do now" before the pair hugged and jumped around their kitchen in their home in Attleborough, Norfolk.

Mr Harvey, who previously lived in Cyprus, plans to treat his two teenagers to their first foreign holiday together – to Greece.

A screengrab from a video Mr Harvey took of him celebrating his £1 million lottery win with his son. Picture: Paul Harvey/EuroMillions

The 51-year-old also plans to buy a Fiat 500 for his daughter who is learning to drive.

"Life hasn’t always been easy, but the kids mean the world to me, and they always come first," he said.

"We have never been away abroad together, and I would love to take them both to Greece.

"But first we need to get our passports."

Mr Harvey also plans to help his son and daughter as they near the end of their full-time education.

"I am so proud of what the kids have achieved already in life," he said.

Paul Harvey, 51, from Norfolk, celebrating his £1 million lottery win. Picture: Gregg Brown/The National Lottery/PA

"They both have big ideas about what they want to do when they leave school, and I cannot wait to help them in their chosen careers.

"It’s the important stuff like helping them to learn to drive and getting them a car and insurance so they can get to college and then work.

"My daughter has a driving test later this year and I would love to get her a second-hand Fiat 500 for her to practise in."

Mr Harvey entered the EuroMillions draw on July 4 but did not realise he had won the mammoth sum until a week later.

He got an email from the National Lottery urging him to check his account and get in touch urgently, which he initially thought was a scam.

He won by matching the unique raffle code in the EuroMillions Millionaire Maker draw, saying "It felt like forever waiting for the kids to get home from school so I could break the news."

"Their reactions were hilarious and heart-warming," he added.

"We all feel ridiculously excited and relieved in equal measure.

"It just doesn’t seem real."