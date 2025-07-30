Fathers urged to apply for jobs at nurseries and pre-schools in Government drive

30 July 2025, 22:37

By Rebecca Henrys

Fathers are being encouraged to apply for jobs at nurseries and pre-schools as part of a new Government campaign.

According to the Department for Education, three workers out of every 100 in the early years sector are men.

Education minister Stephen Morgan said that as part of the drive to make early years careers "more appealing," the Government was "reminding dads that if you’ve helped your own child learn and grow, you’ve already got the skills to make a difference to many more."

He added: "Children thrive when they’re supported by a diverse mix of role models and that starts in the early years.

"With big changes coming in September, we’re backing nurseries to recruit the staff they need and encouraging more men to consider this rewarding career."

Advertisements are set to appear on social media feeds, roadside billboards and railway displays throughout the country, some featuring men looking after children while painting or at a make-believe tea party.

The effort, known as 'Do Something Big', coincides with a £1,000 payment incentive for new early years staff in 38 priority regions throughout England.

It is thought this could help nursery managers recruit in time for an expanded childcare offer in September, when eligible parents can receive 30 hours of funded childcare per week for children aged between nine months and two years old.

