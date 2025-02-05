Fears grow for missing mum, 18, and baby daughter as police launch urgent appeal

5 February 2025, 18:07

Millie Evans, from Seacomb in the Wirral, was last seen in her home town at 6.40pm yesterday, according to Merseyside Police.
Millie Evans, from Seacomb in the Wirral, was last seen in her home town at 6.40pm yesterday, according to Merseyside Police. Picture: Merseyside Police

By Jacob Paul

An 18-year-old mother and her baby daughter have been missing since Tuesday evening.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Millie Evans, from Seacomb in the Wirral, was last seen in her home town at 6.40pm yesterday, according to Merseyside Police. 

She was last spotted with her baby daughter on Hoylake Road in the Moreton area.

The teen is described as being 5ft 5 in height, of a medium build with shoulder-length black hair. 

She also has identifiable piercings in her cheek and under her eye.

Police said: “Millie is 5ft 5in tall, medium build and shoulder-length black hair. She has piercings in her cheek and under her eye.

Read more: Fears grow for two missing school girls last seen wearing uniforms as police launch urgent appeal

Read more: Appeal for missing driver after Mercedes crashes into lake

Millie was last spotted with her baby daughter on Hoylake Road in the Moreton area.
Millie was last spotted with her baby daughter on Hoylake Road in the Moreton area. Picture: Merseyside Police

“She was last seen wearing black trousers and a black jacket, and pushing a black and rose gold Zumm pram."Ms Evans is often seen in the areas of Kensington and Liverpool city centre, police said. 

Officers have been ‘carrying out extensive enquiries to find her’, the force added. 

Police urged the public to help ‘get her home safely’ and requested that anyone who has seen her to get in touch via an online form or contact the force @MerPolCC or 101.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Two fires are believed to have been caused by the catastrophic failures of lithium batteries for an e-scooter and e-bike killed two dogs and gutted two homes.

Two dogs die and two homes destroyed in separate e-bike and e-scooter blazes just hours apart
President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speak during a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Donald Trump insists 'everybody loves' proposal for US Gaza 'take over' - as UAE rejects idea of evicting Palestinians
MP Apsana Begum, MP Zarah Sultana and MP John McDonnell,

Four Labour MPs readmitted to party after voting against two-child benefit cap - butFour Labour MPs readmitted to party after voting against two-child benefit cap - but three remain suspended
Axel Rudakubana has been jailed for 52 years.

Southport killer’s anti-terror referral closed ‘early’ despite interest in Manchester attack & ‘wanting to stab people’
Cristiano Ronaldo spent part of his birthday in compression boots

"You have no life": Cristiano Ronaldo reveals brutal 40th birthday messages as he relaxes in £4,000 recovery boots
Hamer was convicted last November

Hockey star who appeared in Hollyoaks jailed for raping and abusing girls as young as 11

World News

See more World News

Nigel Farage has said he finds Donald Trump's plan for the US to own Gaza "very appealing".

Nigel Farage says Donald Trump's plan to 'take over Gaza' sounds 'very appealing'

2 hours ago

Andersson, 35, was described as a reclusive loner by relatives.

Pictured: Gunman who killed 11 in Sweden's 'worst mass shooting in history' named

2 hours ago

A French gendarme blocks the road leading to the scene where four people died in a shooting at a parking near the Annecy Lake, eastern France

'Major breakthrough' in case of Brits shot dead in Alps as investigators say killer was elite soldier who 'went off the rails'

3 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

5 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News