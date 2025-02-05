Fears grow for missing mum, 18, and baby daughter as police launch urgent appeal

Millie Evans, from Seacomb in the Wirral, was last seen in her home town at 6.40pm yesterday, according to Merseyside Police. Picture: Merseyside Police

By Jacob Paul

An 18-year-old mother and her baby daughter have been missing since Tuesday evening.

Millie Evans, from Seacomb in the Wirral, was last seen in her home town at 6.40pm yesterday, according to Merseyside Police.

She was last spotted with her baby daughter on Hoylake Road in the Moreton area.

The teen is described as being 5ft 5 in height, of a medium build with shoulder-length black hair.

She also has identifiable piercings in her cheek and under her eye.

Police said: "Millie is 5ft 5in tall, medium build and shoulder-length black hair. She has piercings in her cheek and under her eye.

Millie was last spotted with her baby daughter on Hoylake Road in the Moreton area. Picture: Merseyside Police

“She was last seen wearing black trousers and a black jacket, and pushing a black and rose gold Zumm pram."Ms Evans is often seen in the areas of Kensington and Liverpool city centre, police said.

Officers have been ‘carrying out extensive enquiries to find her’, the force added.

Police urged the public to help ‘get her home safely’ and requested that anyone who has seen her to get in touch via an online form or contact the force @MerPolCC or 101.