Female prison officer suspended from London jail after 'inappropriate relationship' with inmate

She was suspended and an investigation has been launched. Picture: Facebook

By Asher McShane

A prison officer has been suspended from her job at a London jail over claims of an inappropriate relationship with an inmate.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Prison officer Katerina Tatus has been suspended after another staff member submitted an intelligence report, according to The Sun.

She has been accused of “having an affair and being too close to a prisoner.”

A source told the newspaper that if the accusations were true she had “ruined her career”.

The suspension is said to have “sent shockwaves around the jail” in Hounslow in west London because Ms Tatus was popular with staff and inmates.

She denied the claims, telling the Sun: “I didn’t do anything, I don’t know what you’re talking about.”

Read more: Man, 42, found guilty of murder and dismemberment of pensioner whose body parts were dumped across Salford

Read more: Prince William rides in tank on NATO's border with Russia as he gives British troops show of support

Ms Tatus was said to be popular with staff and inmates at the jail. Picture: Facebook

On her Facebook page – which is now deactivated – Ms Tatus posed pictures of herself holidaying and partying with friends. Under one snap, a follower wrote: “Prettiest one in Feltham.”

The Prison Service said that it would be inappropriate to comment on a live investigation.

Earlier this year, HMP Wandsworth guard Linda De Sousa Abreu, 31, was jailed for 15 months for having sex with an inmate inside a cell.

The 31-year-old had sex with serial burglar Linton Weirich while another inmate, who was smoking cannabis, filmed the encounter.

When footage of one of the encounters went viral online, Abreu ditched her job and attempted to flee the country.