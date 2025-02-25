Breaking News

Female student, 18, dies after horror e-bike crash on university campus

The incident happened on campus at the University of Nottingham. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

An 18-year-old student has died after she was involved in a crash while riding an e-bike on a university campus.

Emergency services were called to the University of Nottingham after the young woman suffered serious injuries in the early hours of this morning.

Police said she had been riding an electric bicycle on the University Park campus when she was involved in a road traffic incident.

The woman was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

The force said her parents have been informed.

A University of Nottingham spokesperson said: "It is with great sadness that we confirm the death of one of our students on University Park campus in the early hours of Tuesday morning in a road traffic incident.

"This is a deeply upsetting time, and all of our thoughts are with friends, family, and loved ones. We will continue to provide support to our community as we process the weight of this loss."

Detective Sergeant Paul Clark, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "This is a tragic incident that I know will come as a shock to all who knew and loved the victim.

"Officers will remain at the scene for much of the day as we work to understand the sequence of events that led to this young woman's tragic and untimely death.

"As that work continues our thoughts are with her family at this very difficult time."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 55 of 25 February 2025.

It comes after an urgent warning was issued over the "accessibility" and "rapid acceleration" of e-bikes after the death of a great-grandfather.

Ian Jones, a 61-year-old father to six from Cardiff, had been riding on an e-bike in the Welsh capital when the fatal crash occurred on 29 October 2022, an inquest heard.