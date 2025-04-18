Fewer women would prefer to switch gender than they once did, study shows

18 April 2025, 00:21

Far fewer women today would prefer to switch gender than they once did, according to a study.
Far fewer women today would prefer to switch gender than they once did, according to a study. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Far fewer women today would prefer to switch gender than they once did, according to a study.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Researchers compared public attitudes and behaviours in the 1930s and 1940s with those in 2024 to find out how society had changed over the course of almost a century.

They found that 37% of women in 1947 said they would rather be a man, with just 9% feeling the same way today.

The team behind the study said the results were a sign of the progress made on women's rights and equality in the UK.

Men's preferences remain the same, however - around one in 20 (5%) said they would rather be a woman today, almost the same figure as in the 1940s (4%), the study said.

The research by the Policy Institute at King's College London also highlights shifts in how much men contribute to housework, the importance of children doing homework, and the desire for higher wages over job security.

Read More: Teachers ‘concerned’ for pupils after Supreme Court ruling on definition of a woman

Read More: 'Victory for common sense': Minister welcomes Supreme Court ruling on definition of a woman

Professor Bobby Duffy, director of The Policy Institute, said: "These long-term trends tell us so much about elements of life we take for granted today but are actually pretty new in our history."

A quarter of men in 1947 said they did no housework, with only 4% of men admitting to this today.

However, women still do the bulk of the chores - according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), women spend around three and half hours a day doing unpaid work activities such as housework and volunteering, almost an hour more than the average man.

The study also found that while people used to value job security over high wages, opinion today is much more closely divided.

Some 73% of people in 1946 said job security was more important, but that figure is only 41% today, with 46% of Brits prioritising the highest possible wages.

Regarding education, only 21% of people in 1937 thought children should have homework - that figure is now 68%.

While Britain used to be split on whether boys and girls should be taught separately (43%) or together (45%), people are now hugely in favour of them being taught together, with this figure at 76%, the study found.

Professor Duffy added: "Many other small but important behaviours have also increased hugely - from keeping fit and the ability to swim, to men's contribution to work in the home.

"But some have remained remarkably constant, not least that four in 10 of us just struggle to get out of bed in the morning - a very human feeling that seems may always be with us."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Commuters walk along a packed platform after a single train arrived during the morning rush hour, at Waterloo Station in London on April 8, 2024.

Millions set to face heavy disruption in Easter travel plans due to engineering works, strikes, traffic and flooding
Firefighters are battling a major blaze at a historic First World War airfield - as residents were warned to stay indoors due to fears over asbestos in the smoke.

Firefighters battle huge blaze at historic WWI airfield as residents warned of asbestos in smoke
More than four in five (81%) teachers feel the number of pupils exhibiting violent and abusive behaviours has increased, according to a poll by the NASUWT teaching union.

Teachers are being punched, kicked, shoved or spat at by pupils

Harry Maguire secured one of the most jaw-dropping European wins.

Harry Maguire seals Europa League semi-final spot for Manchester United after thrilling comeback
One batch of the medicine Lercanidipine, made by Recordati Pharmaceuticals, is labelled as containing 10mg tablets when it in fact contains 20mg.

Patients on common blood pressure drug urged to check pack amid labelling error

"It is a weekend where I want to perform, I want to do well," Norris said.

Lando Norris planning to try new things to get ‘comfortable’ with his McLaren

World News

See more World News

David Lammy has said Russia must agree to an “immediate, full and unconditional ceasefire” after meeting counterparts from the US and Europe.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy says Russia must accept ‘unconditional ceasefire’ after US-Europe talks

2 hours ago

Florida State University students wait for news amid an active shooter incident at the school’s campus in Tallahassee, Fla., Thursday, April 17, 2025 (AP Photo/Kate Payne)

Sherrif says gunman who stormed Florida State University was son of one of his deputies

5 hours ago

Rescuers on the site where a cable car carrying tourists south of Naples has crashed after the cable snapped, killing at least four people and injuring one in Castellamare di Stabia, near Naples, Italy.

Two British tourists among the four killed in cable car crash at tourist attraction in Italy

6 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

8 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News