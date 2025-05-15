'Very serious' fire at Bicester Heritage site as huge plume of smoke seen

15 May 2025, 20:39 | Updated: 15 May 2025, 21:42

Firefighters are tackling a fire in Bicester
Firefighters are tackling a fire in Bicester. Picture: Social Media

By Ella Bennett

Firefighters are tackling a huge blaze at a motoring and aviation heritage site in Oxfordshire as a huge smoke plume can be seen.

Bicester Motion confirmed on Thursday evening that emergency services had been called to its site.

The fire is believed to have started at about 6.30pm today, but it is not yet known what caused it. 10 fire and rescue crews are currently attending the ongoing serious incident.

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service has warned local residents to close windows and consider turning off air-conditioning.

In a post shared to social media, they said: "We're aware of an incident in Bicester which has caused a smoke plume to develop. Our current advice is go in stay in and close windows and doors. Make sure to close windows and doors and consider turning off air-conditioning."

Bicester Town Councillor Sam Holland posted a warning on Facebook. He said: "Very serious fire in northern Bicester. Do avoid the area near Bicester Heritage if possible."

Local resident Ozzy told LBC "there was loads of smoke".

He said: "It started with loads of explosions. It sounded exactly like thunder - I think it was the roof collapsing.

"There were loads of emergency vehicles - maybe 25 vehicles."

Local residents have been sharing images of the huge smoke plume online.

One local shared an image to X, and wrote: "I have no idea what’s on fire in Bicester but it’s obviously huge as the sirens haven’t stopped for ages."

Another shocked resident posted: "MASSIVE fire at Bicester Heritage oh my gosh. Police, Fire, Ambulance all in attendance. Not far from me at all. Hoping nobody hurt."

This is a developing story.

