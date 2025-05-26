Fire devastates Grade II-listed mansion on London's millionaire's row

26 May 2025, 10:00

Firefighters tackle the blaze from above using a 32-metre turntable ladder as the fire burns through the mansion.
Firefighters tackle the blaze from above as it burns through the mansion. Picture: London Fire Brigade

By Jennifer Kennedy

A huge blaze ripped through Hollybush House, a six-bedroom £4.5million house on the affluent Hadley Green Road, in the early hours of this morning.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The fire broke out shortly after 1am and engulfed the entire roof, as well as much of the ground and first floors of the property, according to the London Fire Brigade.

The London Fire Brigade said the structure of the house had "suffered a partial collapse."

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters attended the blaze.

A total of eight calls were made to the Fire Brigade, with crews first mobilised from Southgate, Barnet, Finchley, and surrounding fire stations at 1:10am.

The London Fire Brigade reported that the fire was under control at 7am this morning, but that firefighters will remain on the scene this morning to extinguish remaining "hot spots."

There are no reports of any injuries.

Pictures released by the London Fire Brigade show the fire tearing through the roof and upper floors of the main house.

The two-storey Georgian house was covered in scaffolding, indicating it had been undergoing renovations.

Hollybush House is located on Hadley Green Road in Barnet, North London, where the average house price is £1.75million.

Aerial view of the affluent Hadley Green in the London Borough of Barnet.
Aerial view of the affluent Hadley Green in the London Borough of Barnet. Picture: Alamy

Hollybush House, a six-bedroom 18th century mansion that boasts a 2.23-acre garden complete with a pond and heated swimming pool, was last sold in 2020 for £4.5million.

The house had a floor space of 6,300 square feet with offices, the cottage and outbuildings adding a further 3,000 square feet.

Hollybush House on Hadley Green Road.
Hollybush House on Hadley Green Road. Picture: Savills

Hadley Green Road is known for its affluent residents, with the explorer David Livingstone and novelist Fanny Trollope previously owning properties there.

