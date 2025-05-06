Fire erupts at apartment block in Canary Wharf as 60 firefighters battle blaze

6 May 2025, 21:40 | Updated: 6 May 2025, 22:25

Fire at apartment block in Canary Wharf as emergency services rush to the scene
Fire at apartment block in Canary Wharf as emergency services rush to the scene. Picture: Social media/X

By Shannon Cook

There has been a fire at an apartment block in Canary Wharf as emergency services rush to the scene.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) confirmed the fire on X, writing: "We've been called to a fire at a block of flats at New Providence Wharf on Fairmont Avenue in Tower Hamlets. More info soon."

One user on X shared an image of the fire erupting from one of the balconies in the apartment block.

LFB have now confirmed the fire is "under control".

LFB's statement reads: "Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters were called to a flat fire at New Providence Wharf in Poplar.

"A small part of a three roomed flat on the 13th floor of the 20 storey building was damaged by fire. A small part of the flat's attached balcony has also been damaged by the blaze.

"One man from the flat and two male members of staff were treated on scene for smoke inhalation by London Ambulance Service and taken to hospital.

"The Brigade's 999 Control officers received 26 calls alerting them to the fire. They deployed crews from Poplar, Millwall, Plaistow, Shadwell and surrounding fire stations.

"The Brigade was first called at 2047 and the fire was under control by 2115.

"The cause of the fire is under investigation."

There have been at least two fires in the past at the same block of flats.

Read more: Fire crews leave the scene of second apartment block fire at Canary Wharf, hours after earlier fire in Dagenham

Read more: New Providence Wharf fire: Ventilation failure 'left only exit smoke-logged during blaze'

