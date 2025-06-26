Three taken to hospital and 14 homes evacuated after explosion ‘like nuclear bomb going off’ at house

26 June 2025, 13:13

Three people have been taken to hospital after an explosion in Halifax
Three people have been taken to hospital after an explosion in Halifax. Picture: PA MEDIA

By Flaminia Luck

Three people have been taken to hospital - two with serious injuries - in an explosion overnight in Halifax.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The blast just after midnight on Thursday led to 14 homes being evacuated, West Yorkshire Police said.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said six houses in Spring Hall Grove, which is near the town centre, were affected by the explosion.

A fire service spokesman said: "We sent five crews, plus the technical rescue and command unit.

"The explosion had affected six houses.

"Crews used large jets and an aerial ladder to extinguish the fire.

"Three people were taken to hospital."

Fire crews examine wreckage of home damaged by explosion in Halifax

Police said two of those were seriously injured while the third received treatment for minor injuries.

The force said: "Officers at the scene assisted with closing the road and evacuating the occupants of 14 houses.

"Two people from one property were taken to hospital with serious injuries and a third person, from another property, has received treatment for minor injuries.

The scene in Spring Hall Grove, Halifax, West Yorkshire after a terraced house exploded overnight
The scene in Spring Hall Grove, Halifax, West Yorkshire after a terraced house exploded overnight. Picture: Alamy
The cause of the explosion is under investigation. Picture: Alamy
Two people have been seriously injured in the blast
Two people have been seriously injured in the blast. Picture: Alamy

"The cause of the explosion remains under investigation."

The explosion is not thought to be related to a fault on the gas network.

Northern Gas Networks said: "We are working closely with the emergency services to support the incident, which is not suspected to be related to our network."

