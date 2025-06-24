Serious fire at Jaguar Land Rover's car plant as 50 firefighters rush to scene

24 June 2025, 11:40 | Updated: 24 June 2025, 11:56

A huge blaze has ripped through the Jaguar Land Rover manufacturing plant.
A huge blaze has ripped through the Jaguar Land Rover manufacturing plant. Picture: Coventry Live/BPM Media

By Alice Padgett

A huge blaze has ripped through the £500 million Jaguar Land Rover manufacturing plant on Tuesday morning as thick smoke fills the air.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The fire broke out at the luxury car firm's Castle Bromwich base in the Castle Vale area of Birmingham on Tuesday morning.

Black smoke could be seen miles away with huge flames as burning rubber and plastic filled the air.

After 50 firefighters and eight fire engines rushed to the scene the blaze took over an hour to extinguish.

A passing driver told CoventryLive: "There was a load of smoke coming from the building, going right up into the sky.

"I noticed it from miles away and then as I got closer realised it was the JLR building."

Read More: Met chief brands Palestine Action an ‘organised criminal extremist group’ as he defends 'two-tier policing' claims

After 50 firefighters and eight fire engines rushed to the scene the blaze took over an hour to extinguish.
After 50 firefighters and eight fire engines rushed to the scene the blaze took over an hour to extinguish. Picture: Coventry Live/BPM Media

A West Midlands Fire Service spokesman said: "Shortly before 8.15am on Tuesday, we responded to Chester Road in the Castle Vale area of Birmingham.

"Eight fire engines, three 4×4 brigade response vehicles and a hydraulic aerial platform are in attendance, crewed by around 50 firefighters.

"The attending crews are from Ward End, Sheldon, Aston, Perry Barr, Hay Mills, Highgate, Handsworth, Smethwick, and Solihull stations.

"This is a fire at a vehicle manufacturing plant. Crews wearing breathing apparatus are tackling the fire."

In an update at 9.45am, the fire service said: "The fire has been extinguished and was confirmed to be out shortly after 9.30am.

"Sprinklers have been deactivated. Firefighters will remain at the scene to extinguish hotspots whilst ventilation takes place."

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We currently have a paramedic officer standing by supporting fire colleagues at a building fire on Chester Road, Castle Vale. There are no patients."

Inside Jaguar Car Plant in Castle Bromwich, Birmingham on the production line of the new F-Type sports car.
Inside Jaguar Car Plant in Castle Bromwich, Birmingham on the production line of the new F-Type sports car. Picture: Alamy
Jaguar saloon cars sit and wait for distribution at the Castle Bromwich manufacturing plant.
Jaguar saloon cars sit and wait for distribution at the Castle Bromwich manufacturing plant. Picture: Getty

The Castle Bromwich site was first used as an airfield in 1909 by the Royal Flying Corps in the First World War.

After converting to an aircraft factory just before the Second World War, more than 12,000 Spitfire planes were built there as well as Lancaster bombers.

The site was later taken over by car body pressings company Fisher & Ludlow after the war.

Jaguar took on the site in 1977 with cars built there until the end of last year.

The plant now operates as a paint shop for Jaguar's special vehicle operations (SVO), which the company invested £41 million in.

In March, Jaguar Land Rover revealed it has invested more than £450million in the site with to turn it into a world-leading hub for aluminium cars.

The high-performance car firm recently downgraded its profit predictions for the year as it warned over the impact of President Donald Trump's tariffs and global uncertainty amid the conflict in the Middle East.

The company, owned by India's Tata, slashed its cashflow expectations and said it expects margins on underlying profits of between 5 per cent and 7 per cent this financial year.

It had previously pointed towards 10 per cent for 2025, while the firm posted an underlying profit margin of 8.5 per cent for the year to March.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Giorgio Russo's famous sibling revealed as the bombshell enters the Love Island villa

Love Island 'bombshell' enters villa as famous footballing sibling revealed

Colonel Philip Ingram warned LBC as protesters gathered near Downing Street over the weekend following the US airstrikes

American businesses in UK ‘at risk of Iranian terror’, as experts say regime will seek ‘package of revenge’ for US strikes
Seattle Sounders FC v Paris Saint-Germain FC.

PSG ease through to last 16 but Atletico Madrid bow out of Club World Cup

Confidence in the general economy over the coming year rose five points, driving the improvement.

Consumer confidence up in June amid ‘dark shadow’ of inflation and war in Middle East

.

Family of Scottish man found dead in Portugal have 'faith in humanity restored'

Artist's impression of the new national biosecurity centre at Weybridge, Surrey

New centre to tackle 'risk of future pandemics' gets billion-pound investment

World News

See more World News

US President Donald Trump speaks to the press before boarding Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC

'Do not drop those bombs': Trump insists both Israel and Iran violated ceasefire - as Tehran hits back at 'false' claims

13 mins ago

Donald Trump and Iranian state television say a ceasefire in the war between Iran and Israel is now in place

Israel accuses Iran of violating ceasefire and vows to 'respond forcefully'

3 hours ago

Zelensky visits 10 Downing Street for talks with Keir Starmer on Monday

Zelensky warns Putin could launch an attack on NATO 'within five years'

11 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

10 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News