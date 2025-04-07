Seven people taken to hospital and eight homes evacuated after fire breaks out at block of flats

7 April 2025, 14:47

Seven people were taken to hospital following the blaze
Seven people were taken to hospital following the blaze. Picture: PA

By Henry Moore

Seven people have been rushed to hospital and eight homes evacuated following a fire at a block of flats.

Emergency services attended the blaze at a ground-floor flat on Barterholm Road in Paisley, Renfrewshire, shortly before 11pm on Sunday.

The Scottish Ambulance Service sent seven ambulances, three special operations response teams, two paramedic response cars, a critical care paramedic and a trauma team.

Four fire engines also attended the scene.

The fire has been extinguished.
The fire has been extinguished. Picture: PA

The ambulance service confirmed seven people were taken to hospital after the blaze ripped through the flat, while two were treated at the scene.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 10.57pm on April 6 to attend an incident on Barterholm Road, Paisley.

“Seven ambulances, three special operations response teams (SORT), two paramedic response cars, a critical care paramedic and a trauma team were dispatched to the scene.

Four fire engines also attended the scene.
Four fire engines also attended the scene. Picture: PA

“Three patients were transported to Glasgow Royal Infirmary, two patients were transported to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and two patients were taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital.”

As of Monday afternoon, the blaze has been extinguished but one fire engine remains at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11pm on Sunday April 6 we received a report of a fire at a property on Barterholm Road, Paisley.

“Emergency services attended, and seven people were taken to hospital.

“Eight properties have been evacuated as a precaution, and alternative accommodation has been arranged.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of the fire.”

