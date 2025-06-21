House fire believed to have been started by exploding vape which 'burst into flames'

The fire damaged four homes on Gray Street, Gainsborough, Lincolnshire. Picture: GoFundMe

By Flaminia Luck

A fire at a terraced house in Lincolnshire is believed to have been started by an exploding vape that "burst into flames".

The fire started at a property on Grey Street, Gainsborough around 1pm on June 20 before spreading to three other homes.

Three of the homes have been left uninhabitable due to the blaze, but nobody has been injured, Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

They added an investigation was under way to establish the circumstances around how the vape exploded.

According to local reports, the vape was being charged on a bed and "burst into flames".

A fundraiser has been set up to support the families affected by the fire.

Crews are currently on scene at Grey Street, Gainsborough where there are multiple buildings on fire. Nearby residents are advised to keep all doors and windows shut. — Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue (@LincsFireRescue) June 20, 2025

Eight engines were deployed to the blaze, including some from neighbouring brigades, including from Nottinghamshire and Humberside Fire and Rescue.

Nearby residents were instructed to keep all doors and windows shut.

'Significant damage'

Helen Tooley, group manager at Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, said three of the houses were not habitable.

She said: "It's [fire] gone through the roof spaces, unfortunately. So quite significant damage to those three houses. The fourth one, next to it, there is a hole in the roof, and there was extensive smoke damage as well in that one."

She added: "If you are using vapes or any electronic equipment that needs charging, please use the proper chargers. Make sure it's in a safe place. Unplug it if you're not in the room."