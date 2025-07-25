Firefighter resigned after being disciplined for not stopping his staff saying ‘fireman’

The firefighter resigned after being disciplined for not stopping his staff from saying ‘fireman’. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A firefighter has taken his former employer to a tribunal after he was disciplined for not stopping his staff from saying ‘fireman’.

Simon Bailey, 58, quit after nearly 30 years of service when he was handed a final written warning for use of the ‘sexist’ term.

He has now taken Avon Fire and Rescue service to an employment tribunal, claiming constructive dismissal.

He told The Sun: “When I received the disciplinary letter, I felt physically sick and devastated. I became a shell of myself.

“This is not how I wanted my 27 years of service to end. I don’t tend to tell people I used to be a firefighter as I almost feel embarrassed because of the way I was treated.

“I have a letter of commendation from the chief, congratulating me on my service, but it’s just left in a drawer now.”

Mr Bailey’s barrister Adam Griffiths questioned at the tribunal why there had been no clear directive saying the use of the word ‘we have been using for the last 150 years must stop’.

The disciplinary probe came after a female firefighter Sasha Acheson claimed she experienced sexual harassment, discrimination and victimisation at the same station after she was told a woman’s place is ‘in the kitchen’.