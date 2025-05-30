Firefighters battle East London shop blaze with 125 firefighters at peak

The fire caused a thick, dark smoke to fill the area. Picture: UKNIP

By Alice Brooker

More than 100 firefighters were called to East Ham after a fire broke out at a shop on Thursday.

Up to 125 firefighters have been tackling a fire for hours at a shop on an east London high street.

Twenty fire engines and around 125 firefighters attended the blaze after a store caught fire around 7pm on Thursday.

In an update at 9:45pm on Thursday, the London Fire Brigade said half of the ground floor of the building and a small part of the first floor remain alight.

However, at 12:04am the fire was reported as under control, with hotspots being damped down by firefighters.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The fire in #EastHam is now under control.



Firefighters will remain on scene for several hours damping down hotspots.



The cause of the fire is under investigation.



— London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) May 29, 2025

It was reported that there was thick, dark smoke pouring out through the building, and no casualties have been confirmed.

Earlier in the evening, station commander Darren McTernan advised people in the area to keep windows and doors closed due to large amounts of smoke.

Crews from East Ham, Plaistow, Stratford and surrounding fire stations rushed to the scene after the fire broke out and the LFB received 12 calls about the fire.