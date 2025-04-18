Firefighters battle huge blaze at historic WWI airfield as residents warned of asbestos in smoke

18 April 2025, 00:46

Firefighters are battling a major blaze at a historic First World War airfield - as residents were warned to stay indoors due to fears over asbestos in the smoke.
Firefighters are battling a major blaze at a historic First World War airfield - as residents were warned to stay indoors due to fears over asbestos in the smoke. Picture: @M_J_Gill/X

By Josef Al Shemary

Crews were called to Old Sarum Airfield in Salisbury, Wiltshire, at 6.38pm on Thursday after a fire broke out at Grade II listed Hangar 3 - one of several buildings at the site.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Due to the potential for unknown chemicals, please stay inside and keep your windows closed to avoid the smoke."

By 8.30pm, the building had partially collapsed and the flames had spread to an adjacent structure.

Firefighters were working to contain the blaze, with a command unit sent from Devizes.

Firefighters were working to contain the blaze, with a command unit sent from Devizes. Picture: @SaveOldSarum/X

No casualties have been reported.

The service added at 10pm: "A further relief crew have been brought in from Amesbury and firefighters are continuing to tackle the blaze which is affecting two partially derelict buildings.

"They are using ground monitors and an aerial ladder platform to extinguish.

"Due to the age of the building, we suspect the smoke plume may contain asbestos but investigations are ongoing.

"Local residents are advised to please keep windows and doors shut and stay inside as a precaution due to the smoke in the area."

Multiple crews from Amesbury, Salisbury, Ludgershall, Andover and Ringwood have been involved in the operation.

The blaze comes just a week after plans for up to 315 homes to be built on the site were approved following a lengthy planning dispute.

The airfield, which lies within the setting of a scheduled monument, is recognised by the government as a nationally important archaeological site.

Planning approval had included a requirement for the airfield operators to repair Hangar 3, which suffered structural damage during Storm Isha in January.

In its decision, the Planning Inspectorate said the heritage benefits of the scheme "outweighed" the potential harm.

Hangar 3 is one of seven at the Old Sarum site, which initially served as a training depot station for day bombing raids during the First World War.

By 1919, it was also home to the School of Army Co-Operation.

Wiltshire Police, who are assisting at the scene, warned the public not to cross safety cordons.

A spokesperson said: "Several people have been obstructing emergency workers in an attempt to take photos of the burning building.

"Please avoid the area and respect cordons - they are in place to protect you."

Officers are urging anyone who was in the area between 6pm and 6.30pm to contact 101, quoting log 262 of 17 April, as inquiries into the cause of the fire continue.

