Firefighters rush to put out same London substation engulfed in massive blaze just two weeks ago

12 May 2025, 17:20 | Updated: 12 May 2025, 17:21

Firefighters responding to a fire at an electrical substation in the Cunningham Place and Aberdeen Place area in Maida Vale
Firefighters responding to a fire at an electrical substation in the Cunningham Place and Aberdeen Place area in Maida Vale. Picture: London Fire Brigade

By Frankie Elliott

A fire has broken out at a London substation two weeks after it was engulfed in a massive blaze.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Firefighters from the London Fire Brigade were called out to a fire at a substation in the Aberdeen Place area in Maida Vale, north west London, at 2.11pm on Monday.

The Brigade’s Control Officers took the first of 16 calls about the fire and mobilised crews from Paddington and Harrow to the scene.

When they arrived, the crews found that high-voltage cabling connected to the substation was alight.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

Speaking from the scene, Station Commander Paul Meyrick said: "There is light smoke in the vicinity of the substation fire so residents are advised to keep windows and doors shut at this time."

It comes after the same electrical substation erupted into a huge blaze on Tuesday, April 29, with smoke from the fire seen for miles around.

On that occasion, fifteen fire engines and 100 firefighters were at the scene in Aberdeen Place in Maida Vale at 5.29am.

Plumes of smoke could be seen billowing across north-west London as crews attempted to tame the flames.

Read more: Passengers plunged into chaos as London Underground network suffers power outage

Read more: Police launch urgent probe into fire at Keir Starmer’s north London home

Hundred firefighters tackle huge blaze at London electrical substation after 'explosion' – with smoke visible for miles

Part of the roof of a neighbouring residential building was also alight, as locals were told to keep their windows and doors closed amid fears of air pollution.

80 people were also evacuated from nearby flats.

The fire was caused by faulty equipment, the UK Power Network confirmed.

A spokesperson said: "The cause (of the fire) was a fault on a piece of equipment in our substation."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rachael Blackmore celebrates with the Gold Cup after winning the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup. Grand National and Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning jockey Rachael Blackmore has announced her retirement from riding.

Pioneering jockey Rachael Blackmore announces shock retirement after record-breaking career
Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria outside their Kentish Town home

Police launch urgent probe into fire at Keir Starmer’s north London home

Nicola Sturgeon will join her successors Humza Yousaf and John Swinney, along with Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, in voting against the legislation on Tuesday.

'The most difficult decision of my career': Nicola Sturgeon will not back assisted'The most difficult decision of my career': Nicola Sturgeon will not back assisted dying legislation in Scotland
Hospital staff in scrubs on a ward

Nurses determined to ‘fight for more’, union boss says

The entire Bakerloo and Waterloo and City lines were suspended, while the Northern, Jubilee and Elizabeth line services were suffering from severe delays.

Passengers plunged into chaos as London Underground network suffers power outage

Apple Pay and other contactless forms of payment are becoming more popular due to their convenience

‘Apple Pay Prank’: Why TikTokers are using sound effects to wind up strangers

World News

See more World News

Supporters prepare for the release of Edan Alexander, an American-Israeli soldier held hostage in Gaza

Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander freed by Hamas

1 hour ago

Sant Antoni de Portmany, Spain.

British teen 'fighting for his life' after plunging from third-floor Ibiza apartment

4 hours ago

Israelis pray and hold a poster with photo of Edan Alexander.

Hamas to release last living American hostage Edan Alexander as part of ceasefire efforts today

5 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

8 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News