40 firefighters tackle suspected gas explosion in north-east London as police probe underway

17 June 2025, 07:14

Dumont Road, Stoke Newington.
Dumont Road, Stoke Newington. Picture: Google

By Jacob Paul

Police are investigating a suspected gas explosion at a house in Stoke Newington, north-east London, after 40 firefighters were deployed to the scene.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Six fire engines with crews from Stoke Newington, Holloway, Islington and Homerton fire stations responded to the incident on Dumont Road in the borough of Hackney just before 5am.

It was under control by 5.42am, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) has said.

A cordon is in place, with some surrounding roads in the area shut as the Metropolitan Police and the LFB investigate the incident.

LFB Station Commander Darren McTernan said: “Motorists and pedestrians are advised to avoid the area for most of this morning while investigations into the cause of this incident are carried out.

Read more: Man dies and girl, 8, hospitalised after major flat fire in Scotland

Read more: Father and nine-year-old daughter that died in house fire named, as girl, 11, still fighting for life in hospital

"There are road closures in place on Stoke Newington Church Street from the junction of the A10 to Defoe Road.

"Residents should also note that Kersley Road is completely shut at this time.”

Last year, a fire broke out in the nearby area fire on Dalston Lane in Hackney. A video from the scene showed a large plume of smoke rising up.

The London Fire Brigade said that 15 fire engines were sent to the scene.

They said in a statement: "Fifteen fire engines and around 100 firefighters have been called to a building fire on Dalston Lane in Hackney.

"Please keep windows and doors shut due to smoke and avoid the area whilst we work to extinguish the fire. "More information soon."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Government 'quietly drops' fight for tougher anti-protest laws used to arrest climate activist Greta Thunberg

Government 'quietly drops' fight for tougher anti-protest laws used to arrest climate activist Greta Thunberg
Matthew Perry attends 'The Circle' screening during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at BMCC Tribeca PAC on April 26, 2017 in New York City.

Doctor to plead guilty to supplying Friends star Matthew Perry with ketamine

The son of a woman who died while skydiving said she was "just trying something new" when her family lost her.

‘Caring’ mother-of-four who died while skydiving was ‘just trying something new’, son says

NHS 999 staff are quitting and suffering burnout caused by the "relentless pressure" of calls, according to new research.

NHS 999 staff quitting and suffering burnout due to ‘relentless pressure’ of calls, research finds
Using a mobile phone to use TikTok video sharing site

Patients who record NHS care for TikTok or Instagram causing workers unnecessary anxiety

Russ Cook

Gen-Z adults with a fitness regime ‘more likely to have a financial plan’

World News

See more World News

Donald Trump has issued an evacuation order for Iran's capital, Tehran

Trump leaves G7 summit early over Middle East tensions as he issues evacuation warning for Tehran

1 hour ago

Israel attacked Iran's state broadcaster IRIB during a live broadcast.

Israel accused of 'war crime' after bombing Iran's state TV studio live on air and warning it would 'disappear'

12 hours ago

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks to the media at the G7 summit, in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada, Monday, June 16, 2025.

'Israel has right to defend itself - and Iran cannot have nuclear weapons', say world leaders at G7 summit in Canada

15 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

10 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News