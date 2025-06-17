40 firefighters tackle suspected gas explosion in north-east London as police probe underway

Dumont Road, Stoke Newington. Picture: Google

By Jacob Paul

Police are investigating a suspected gas explosion at a house in Stoke Newington, north-east London, after 40 firefighters were deployed to the scene.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Six fire engines with crews from Stoke Newington, Holloway, Islington and Homerton fire stations responded to the incident on Dumont Road in the borough of Hackney just before 5am.

It was under control by 5.42am, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) has said.

A cordon is in place, with some surrounding roads in the area shut as the Metropolitan Police and the LFB investigate the incident.

LFB Station Commander Darren McTernan said: “Motorists and pedestrians are advised to avoid the area for most of this morning while investigations into the cause of this incident are carried out.

Read more: Man dies and girl, 8, hospitalised after major flat fire in Scotland

Read more: Father and nine-year-old daughter that died in house fire named, as girl, 11, still fighting for life in hospital

We've been called to a suspected gas explosion on Dumont Road in #StokeNewington. There are road closures on Stoke Newington Church Street from the junction of the A10 to Defoe Road. Kersley Road is completely shut. Motorists are advised to avoid the area. https://t.co/TQri7Byasi pic.twitter.com/pyJU5UrXBt — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) June 17, 2025

"There are road closures in place on Stoke Newington Church Street from the junction of the A10 to Defoe Road.

"Residents should also note that Kersley Road is completely shut at this time.”

Last year, a fire broke out in the nearby area fire on Dalston Lane in Hackney. A video from the scene showed a large plume of smoke rising up.

The London Fire Brigade said that 15 fire engines were sent to the scene.

They said in a statement: "Fifteen fire engines and around 100 firefighters have been called to a building fire on Dalston Lane in Hackney.

"Please keep windows and doors shut due to smoke and avoid the area whilst we work to extinguish the fire. "More information soon."