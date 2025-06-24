First Brits rescued from Israel touch down at Heathrow Airport as more to arrive in coming days

The first Brits are arriving in the UK after being evacuated from Israel. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The first Brits have arrived at Heathrow airport after an RAF jet carrying 63 UK nationals departed from Israel on Monday.

The RAF A400 flew them from Tel Aviv to Cyprus on Monday afternoon before arriving in the UK this evening.

The journey was likely delayed after Iran launched a series of failed missile strikes at a US air base in Qatar late on Monday.

"We’ve been waiting for 10 days to get back,” one passenger arriving at Heathrow from Israel said.

“It’s a relief to be home.”

"Further flights will follow in the coming days, security allowing,” David Lammy said, adding: “We will prioritise those with greatest need, and contact those allocated a seat directly."

He urged British nationals to register with the Foreign Office, and said further updates would be sent to them.

One Briton has also been injured in Israel, the Foreign Secretary confirmed in his statement to MPs.

"This is a perilous moment in the Middle East, waves of strikes between Israel and Iran have now lasted for 10 days, continuing overnight,” he told the Commons.

"I know the whole House will have in their thoughts the many civilians impacted by the fighting. I can confirm today, this includes one British national, injured in Israel. We've reached out to offer consular support."

The MP for Tottenham added that over 4,000 British nationals have registered their interest in leaving Israel after the government put out an appeal last week.

"Around 25% [have] indicated to take up the British assistance to leave," he added, suggesting this might be the first of many evacuation flights.

While on route to London, Iran launched a missile attack on a US military base in Qatar in retaliation for America’s strikes on its nuclear programme over the weekend.

Airspace had been closed for 10 days due to fears the site could be targeted by missiles.

Only 50 passengers are being allowed on each flight, with priority given to humanitarian, medical and national security cases.

“It was calm at the airport – everyone is calm,” the passenger said.

“Everything ran smoothly.”

Families could be seen embracing tearful passengers as they touched down at Heathrow’s arrivals gate.

Of the small number of passengers, many were young children and families.

According to Israeli authorities, more than 1,000 people departed the country on Monday alone, with local airlines operating incoming repatriation flights and flying out small groups of foreign nationals and approved Israeli citizens.

The UK Foreign Office has advised British nationals in Israel to monitor local updates closely and to shelter in place where necessary.