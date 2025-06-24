First Brits rescued from Israel touch down at Heathrow Airport as more to arrive in coming days

24 June 2025, 00:29

The first Brits are arriving in the UK after being evacuated from Israel.
The first Brits are arriving in the UK after being evacuated from Israel. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The first Brits have arrived at Heathrow airport after an RAF jet carrying 63 UK nationals departed from Israel on Monday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The RAF A400 flew them from Tel Aviv to Cyprus on Monday afternoon before arriving in the UK this evening.

The journey was likely delayed after Iran launched a series of failed missile strikes at a US air base in Qatar late on Monday.

"We’ve been waiting for 10 days to get back,” one passenger arriving at Heathrow from Israel said.

“It’s a relief to be home.”

Read more: President Zelenskyy in UK today for crunch talks with Sir Keir Starmer

Read more: Police clash with protesters in support of Palestine Action as government set to proscribe the group

The prospect of retaliatory Iranian-sponsored terror attacks

"Further flights will follow in the coming days, security allowing,” David Lammy said, adding: “We will prioritise those with greatest need, and contact those allocated a seat directly."

He urged British nationals to register with the Foreign Office, and said further updates would be sent to them.

One Briton has also been injured in Israel, the Foreign Secretary confirmed in his statement to MPs.

"This is a perilous moment in the Middle East, waves of strikes between Israel and Iran have now lasted for 10 days, continuing overnight,” he told the Commons.

"I know the whole House will have in their thoughts the many civilians impacted by the fighting. I can confirm today, this includes one British national, injured in Israel. We've reached out to offer consular support."

The MP for Tottenham added that over 4,000 British nationals have registered their interest in leaving Israel after the government put out an appeal last week.

"Around 25% [have] indicated to take up the British assistance to leave," he added, suggesting this might be the first of many evacuation flights.

While on route to London, Iran launched a missile attack on a US military base in Qatar in retaliation for America’s strikes on its nuclear programme over the weekend.

Airspace had been closed for 10 days due to fears the site could be targeted by missiles.

Only 50 passengers are being allowed on each flight, with priority given to humanitarian, medical and national security cases.

“It was calm at the airport – everyone is calm,” the passenger said.

“Everything ran smoothly.”

Families could be seen embracing tearful passengers as they touched down at Heathrow’s arrivals gate.

Of the small number of passengers, many were young children and families.

According to Israeli authorities, more than 1,000 people departed the country on Monday alone, with local airlines operating incoming repatriation flights and flying out small groups of foreign nationals and approved Israeli citizens.

Meanwhile, the UK has separately started evacuating Britons from Israel, with the first group of 63 flown back via Cyprus and due to return to the UK on Monday.

The Foreign Secretary said an RAF A400 had taken the group of British nationals and that more flights will follow.

The UK Foreign Office has advised British nationals in Israel to monitor local updates closely and to shelter in place where necessary.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt arriving at the F1 The Movie premiere in Leicester Square.

'Interview with the Vampire' co-stars Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise make 'surprise' public reunion after 24 years
The president of the Royal College of Psychiatrists (RCPsych) said professionals are in distress

Stretched mental health services leaving psychiatrists ‘in emotional and ethical distress’

Jobs will be created at warehouses in locations including Hull and Northampton

Amazon’s new UK warehouses to hire thousands as Starmer hails ‘win’ for Britain

A Qatar Airways flight from Manchester was forced to divert earlier this evening

UK flight bound for Doha forced to turn back after Iran launches missiles at US air base in Qatar
Sir Keir Starmer will fly to the Hague today for crunch meetings against a backdrop of global volatility in the Middle East and Ukraine.

UK and NATO allies to include 'money spent on tackling small boats' to boost defence spending in bid to appease Trump
The

Thousands raised after family die in motorway crash - daughter, 8, is only survivor

World News

See more World News

Zelensky visits 10 Downing Street for talks with Keir Starmer on Monday

Zelensky warns Putin could launch an attack on NATO 'within five years'

27 mins ago

Iran has launched an attack on a US military base.

Trump claims Israel and Iran have agreed 'complete and total ceasefire' in wake of Iranian strike on US air base

2 hours ago

Moment Israel blows up the front gate of Iran's notorious Evin prison

Israel blow's gates of Iran's notorious Evin Prison where many political prisoners are held

8 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

10 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News