What first names are banned in the UK?

16 May 2025, 16:03 | Updated: 16 May 2025, 16:06

A woman pregnant woman looks through a baby name book
Choosing a baby name can be tricky... but a few are outlawed. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

New Zealand may be the country that produced the singer Lorde but it has apparently taken a firm stance against regal names being given to children.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Auckland governors have upheld a ban on parents naming their youngsters after royal titles with first names such as Prince, Princess, and King all being banned in the country, the Bristol Post has reported.

The New Zealand Law Society has more draconian laws on what children can and cannot be called and took a famously dim view in 2008 when parents dared to name their nipper Talula Does the Hula From Hawaii. The unfortunately named child was taken out of the parents’ custody after a legal battle following on from her, unsurprising, unrelenting playground mockery.

Punters take a bet on which name a royal household will give to a new prince
Punters take a bet on which name a royal household will give to a new prince. Picture: Getty

The ban would be bad news for Ghanaian footballer Kevin Prince Boateng had he been born in New Zealand. Other celebrities such as Kanye’s child Saint West and Beyonce’s son Sir Carter are only just about on the right side of that law.

Royal names are one of the things that Britain does best, of course, and at a monarchy event on Friday much of the world woke up to the fact that Prince William and King Charles’s full names are glorious.

King Charles III, Sovereign Head of the Most Honourable Order of the Bath is surely a name that would not get past the gatekeepers in New Zealand.

But what naming rules does the UK have? And can you bestow a character-building childhood on your son by calling him King, or your daughter by naming her Talula Does the Hula From Hawaii?

Singer Lorder looks on GQ Awards
No Royals: Lorde took her stage name from a love of aristocracy but her country, New Zealand, does not like babies to be given princely names. Picture: Getty

What names are banned in the UK?

There is not a set list of names that are banned in the UK. However, the Registry Office does have the right to reject names that it feels are inappropriate.

A freedom of information request made in 2021, on the back of that year’s census, contained a response from the government suggesting that the powers that be can block any names that border on the ridiculous.

“The UK has no law that restricts names that parents can legally give to their children,” the Office for National Statistics data reads.

“However, names that contain obscenities, numerals, misleading titles, or are impossible to pronounce are likely to be rejected by the Registering Officer.”

Last September a seven-year-old boy had a passport request rejected for “copyright reasons” with the Home Office taking offence at his Star Wars inspired name Loki Skywalker Mowbray.

However, the authority backed down and did eventually grant Loki, born on ‘Star Wars Day’ May 4, 2017, the passport.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mark Bonnick (R) pictured with Arsenal Academy Coach Josh Smith at an Arsenal U18 Training Session

Arsenal's former kit manager sues club after 'being sacked for anti-Israel comments'

German budget supermarket Lidl has urged customers not to consume the contaminated snack bars.

'Do Not Eat': Urgent recall notice issued for popular supermarket snack bar

Newcastle was among teams warned about unlicenced betting websites. (David Horton/SPP) Credit: SPP Sport Press Photo. /Alamy Live News.

Football clubs warned over links to illegal gambling sites

Nottingham Forest's Taiwo Awoniyi (left) and Leicester City's Facundo Buonanotte (second left) collide with the goal post during the Premier League match at City Ground, Nottingham.

Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi has 'positive' outlook following urgent surgery

Police officers patrol at a cordon near the scene of a fire where two firefighters and a member of the public have died, and two firefighters were also seriously injured at Bicester Motion in Oxfordshire.

Leading London officer one of two firefighters to die in Bicester RAF base blaze - along with member of the public
New figures show the issue has grown over 50% in two years, as fraudsters pretending to be brokers are increasingly targeting young drivers who face higher premiums.

New drivers warned of ‘ghost brokers’ as fake car insurance scams increase 50% in last 2 years

World News

See more World News

Secret communication devices have been found on American solar farms.

US finds 'kill switches' on solar panels sold by China - sparking fears of energy grid attack

17 mins ago

Delegations at Dolmabahce palace, in Istanbul, Turkey.

Russia and Ukraine hold direct peace talks for first time since war began as prisoner swap agreed

4 hours ago

Ben Roberts-Smith arrives at the Supreme Court in Sydney, Monday, June 28, 2021. Mr Roberts-Smith is suing three former Fairfax newspapers over articles he says defamed him in suggesting he committed war crimes in Afghanistan between 2009 and 2012.

Australia's most decorated living war veteran loses defamation appeal over Afghanistan killings

7 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

9 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News