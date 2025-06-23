First RAF flight evacuates 63 Brits and dependents from Israel as Lammy confirms one UK national injured in Israel

An RAF flight has left Israel carrying 63 UK nationals and their dependents, as the UK government begins evacuating British citizens from the country amid ongoing attacks between Iran and Israel. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

An RAF flight has left Israel carrying 63 UK nationals and their dependents, as the UK government begins evacuating British citizens from the country.

The group will be brought home "this evening," Mr Lammy said, after an RAF A400 flew them from Tel Aviv to Cyprus.

It comes as Iran and Israel continue to exchange waves of airstrikes as hostilities between the nations escalate.

"Further flights will follow in the coming days, security allowing,” he said, adding: “We will prioritise those with greatest need, and contact those allocated a seat directly."

He urged British nationals to register with the Foreign Office, and said further updates would be sent to them.

One Briton has also been injured in Israel, the Foreign Secretary confirmed in his statement to MPs.

"This is a perilous moment in the Middle East, waves of strikes between Israel and Iran have now lasted for 10 days, continuing overnight,” he told the Commons.

"I know the whole House will have in their thoughts the many civilians impacted by the fighting. I can confirm today, this includes one British national, injured in Israel. We've reached out to offer consular support."

The MP for Tottenham added that over 4,000 British nationals have registered their interest in leaving Israel after the government put out an appeal last week.

"Around 25% [have] indicated to take up the British assistance to leave," he added, suggesting this might be the first of many evacuation flights.

The prospect of retaliatory Iranian-sponsored terror attacks

British government staff at the UK embassy in Iran have also been withdrawn in a “temporary move,” MPs were told.

Staff were evacuated from the centre in the capital Tehran on Friday, and the embassy is now operating "remotely", Lammy said.

The Foreign Secretary said: "Our ability to support British nationals still in Iran is extremely limited.

"The House will know the Foreign Office has advised against travel to Iran since 2019. Those seeking to cross through its land crossings can contact the FCDO for assistance.".

Meanwhile, British citizens in Qatar are told to “shelter in place until further notice,” Lammy said, but that the advice could change at short notice.

It comes after Donald Trump suggested that a regime change in Iran could be the answer to peace in the region, in a break from the official US position and that of his top allies.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt quickly tried to quell the backlash, saying on Monday that the president was "simply raising a question" when he suggested toppling the Iranian government.

It marks the latest escalation of tensions in the Middle East, days after the US president confirmed three nuclear sites - Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan - had been targeted by the US in a 'stealth' bombing raid during the early hours of Sunday.

Writing on his Truth Social platform, President Trump said satellite images showed the Iranian nuclear facilities had been "obliterated", with most of the damage taking place "far below ground level".

According to United Nations officials, Trump's "bunker buster" raid has crippled Iran's crucial enrichment sites.

Tehran has reportedly begun preparations to close the Strait of Hormuz, a move which would send the global oil and gas markets into turmoil.