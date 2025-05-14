Exclusive

Inside the first 'Reform UK pub' where a pint will set you back just £2.60 as full price list revealed

The Talbot has become the first 'Reform UK' pub
The Talbot has become the first 'Reform UK' pub. Picture: LBC

The Talbot in Blackpool used to be the old Conservative Club in Blackpool, but not content with taking their seats at the local elections, Nigel Farage’s party are now taking over Tory boozers as well.

At one end of Milbourne Street you can see the Blackpool Tower gleaming in the sunlight, and at the other you have the freshly painted Talbot Pub, now a bright shade of ‘Reform Blue’, with ‘Reform UK’ branding plastered all over it.

On the bar, you have a pint of export for £2.60, John Smiths is £3.25, or you can push the boat out with a Cruzcampo for £4.50. A curry will set you back £3.50.

Inside it’s like any other social club, tables dotted around, friendly bar staff, a couple of snooker tables, and the football on the TV.

LBC visits the first 'Reform UK' pub

Co-owner, Nick Lowe, explained the rebrand to LBC, he said: “I've been for 15 years. I've seen things change, and everything's going up, electric, price of beer, wages, it's just unaffordable.

“I believe in reforms policies, and I've had enough of the other parties not doing what they say, so I'm going to give reform all the support they possibly can get.”

But Nick admits the reaction hasn’t all been positive, he said: “Obviously, you're going to get a few people that are supporters of Labour or Conservatives. The thing is, things have got to change in this country, because if they don't, we're not going to be here, are we? Everyone’s fed up with what's going on. I mean, I've seen this area change so much.

"Just the cost of running the business, it's absolutely diabolical at the moment.”

Sitting outside in the sunshine with a pint in hand, Co-owner Peter Flynn, told LBC: “The transformation was necessary.

“You can hear people when they come to the bar, everyone's a bit upset with the lack of speed that things are getting done. The politicians that are in are good with the spiel, but not with the doing, and the support for reform is just double tripled.

In terms of the clientele, Pete says it’s “mostly positive”, he said: “It’s 90% good. There is that 10% of disappointment, but I reckon they'll come round. It is a pub for everybody. If somebody wants a conversation about politics, we're happy to oblige, mainly reform, because that's what we stand for. And, if they want to just come in for a beer and something to eat, more than happy to oblige.”

You can get a pint of export for £2,60
You can get a pint of export for £2,60. Picture: LBC

Mark Butcher ran for MP in the Blackpool South by-election, and at the General Election last year, and told LBC: “it's very significant when you think about this, the Talbot conservative club for since 1929 it was well known as a social club. In fact, I used to come here myself at Christmas. My father was a member. So, I'm connected to this place as well, but it is very, very significant in respect of Reform UK.

“We aren't happy just going after the Councils taking over the mayors taking over the councils. We're going further than that. And we want, you know, we want to get to the grassroots, where the people are, you know, where the decisions, where people are speaking about what is really happening on the ground, and you'll find in places like this that you'll get the absolute truth about what is happening.

On the issue of Sir Keir Starmer’s immigration white paper, Mr Butcher told LBC: “It did take me by surprise. I couldn't believe the U turn. I mean, this has only happened since the first of May. He spent his whole political career talking about free movement of people and the free unions, and that this guy has all of a sudden done is the biggest U turn he could have ever have done within one term in Parliament. Obviously, he's looking at Nigel Farage, obviously scared of the Reform UK rise within the county councils.

“I think it's an absolute joke for him to come out and talk Nigel Farage politics, and does he think we're all stupid? I mean, people aren't stupid. We can see exactly what is going on, and he's just spinning a yarn.”

