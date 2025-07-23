First sanctions targeting people-smuggling gangs take effect

23 July 2025, 07:34

Migrants In Northern France
Migrants In Northern France. Picture: Bartek Langer/NurPhoto via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

The first wave of sanctions aimed at key figures in people-smuggling gangs have come into force in a bid to hit those involved in assisting illegal immigration to the UK.

They target 25 individuals and entities including a small boat supplier in Asia and gang leaders based in the Balkans and North Africa.

They also hit "middlemen" putting cash through the Hawala legal money transfer system in the Middle East, which is used in payments linked to Channel crossings.

Albanian Bledar Lala, leader of the Belgian operations of an organised smuggling group, and a company in China that advertised small boats for people smuggling on an online marketplace are among those sanctioned.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said it was a "landmark moment in the Government’s work to tackle organised immigration crime (and) reduce irregular migration to the UK."

He added: "From Europe to Asia we are taking the fight to the people-smugglers who enable irregular migration, targeting them wherever they are in the world and making them pay for their actions.

"My message to the gangs who callously risk vulnerable lives for profit is this: we know who you are, and we will work with our partners around the world to hold you to account."

The measures aim to target organised crime gangs wherever they are in the world and disrupt their flow of cash, including freezing bank accounts, property and other assets, to hinder their activities.

It will be illegal for UK businesses and banks to deal with anyone named on the list.

The move follows legislation being introduced under the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill to ramp up enforcement powers for police forces and partners to investigate and prosecute people smugglers.

