First Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? winner in 14 years to give away prize money

Millionaire winner Donald Fear with host Jeremy Clarkson. Picture: PA

The first contestant to win Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? in 14 years celebrated with a caravan holiday around the UK and now plans to give away most of his winnings.

History and politics teacher Donald Fear, 57, who lives in Telford, correctly answered the final 15th question about the death of a famous pirate in 1718.

The father of four, who has been married to his wife, Debs, a nurse, for 33 years, is the sixth champion in the ITV programme's 22-year history.

The lucky streak runs in the family as his elder brother, Davyth, last year won £500,000 as a contestant.

Following his win, Mr Fear and his wife embarked on a caravan trip along the Northumberland coast. He now plans to put 70% of the money towards good causes and treating his four children; Cat 31, Ali 30, Izzy 26, Chris 22.

He said: "We went on holiday to Whitley Bay in a caravan the day after the show.

"We went to an Italian restaurant and lashed out on a bottle of prosecco in the restaurant."

They previously planned to visit Santander, Bilbao and Pamplona in Spain before heading for the Pyrenees, but were thwarted by Covid-19.

Asked how he would be spending his next holiday, Mr Fear revealed he intended to buy a motor home and visit "wonderful Britain".

He said: "Much as I'd love to jump on the next plane to the States or something like that, it's just not an option.

"So for the moment it's wonderful Britain, probably Wales first of all - so a motor home in Wales is what I'm going to spend my million pounds on."

The show's host, Jeremy Clarkson, said Mr Fear was like "having the Encyclopaedia Britannica sitting opposite me" and added: "It's Google, in a head".

Describing himself as "a bit of a democratic socialist", Mr Fear said he planned give at least 70% of his winnings to members of his family and spend the rest on a "comfortable retirement".

He also rubbished the idea of buying an Aston Martin sports car or moving house, saying: "It's in a lovely area and I've been there for 27 years."

After winning the second Fastest Finger First round of Friday's show, Mr Fear said he was "in the zone immediately".

However, he admitted: "Then my next thing to negotiate was getting on the chair because I was a bit worried I was going to fall off... because I've got quite short legs.

"I was concentrating, I was sitting as absolutely still as I can, so this thing about (me being) cool and calm is actually me trying not to make a complete idiot of myself on national television."

The final question he answered correctly was: "In 1718, which pirate died in battle off the coast of what is now North Carolina?"

The answer was: Blackbeard.

"I'm a dates man," he said.

Mr Fear only used one of his lifelines, 50:50, to win the jackpot, leaving his two Phone A Friend options and Ask The Host unused.

The episodes were pre-recorded without a studio audience due to Covid-19, with contestants given the option of a double Phone A Friend in place of asking the audience.

Ingram Wilcox was the last winner of the top prize, going all the way in 2006.

In all, five contestants previously won the £1 million prize on the UK version of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

The first was Judith Keppel in November 2000.

For her final question, then-host Chris Tarrant asked: "Which king was married to Eleanor of Aquitaine?"

Ms Keppel correctly answered Henry II.

These are the questions he answered to get there.



1 - £100

In the UK, the abbreviation NHS stands for National what Service?

Humanity / Health / Honour / Household

Correct answer: Health



2 - £200

Which Disney character famously leaves a glass slipper behind at a royal ball?

Pocahontas / Sleeping Beauty / Cinderella / Elsa

Correct answer: Cinderella



3 - £300

What name is given to the revolving belt machinery in an airport that delivers checked luggage from the plane to baggage reclaim?

Hangar / Terminal / Concourse / Carousel

Correct answer: Carousel



4 - £500

Which of these brands was chiefly associated with the manufacture of household locks?

Phillips / Flymo / Chubb / Ronseal

Correct answer: Chubb



5 - £1,000

The hammer and sickle is one of the most recognisable symbols of which political ideology?

Republicanism / Communism / Conservatism / Liberalism

Correct answer: Communism



6 - £2,000

Which toys have been marketed with the phrase "robots in disguise"?

Bratz Dolls / Sylvanian Families / Hatchimals / Transformers

Correct answer: Transformers



7 - £4,000

What does the word loquacious mean?

Angry / Chatty / Beautiful / Shy

Correct answer: Chatty



8 - £8,000

Obstetrics is a branch of medicine particularly concerned with what?

Childbirth / Broken bones / Heart conditions / Old age

Correct answer: Childbirth



9 - £16,000

In Doctor Who, what was the signature look of the fourth Doctor, as portrayed by Tom Baker?

Bow-tie, braces and tweed jacket / Wide-brimmed hat and extra long scarf / Pinstripe suit and trainers / Cape, velvet jacket and frilly shirt

Correct answer: Wide-brimmed hat and extra long scarf



10 - £32,000

Which of these religious observances lasts for the shortest period of time during the calendar year?

Ramadan / Diwali / Lent / Hanukkah

Correct answer: Diwali



11 - £64,000

At the closest point, which island group is only 50 miles south-east of the coast of Florida?

Bahamas / US Virgin Islands / Turks and Caicos Islands / Bermuda

Correct answer: Bahamas



12 - £125,000

Construction of which of these famous landmarks was completed first?

Empire State Building / Royal Albert Hall / Eiffel Tower / Big Ben Clock Tower

Correct answer: Big Ben Clock Tower



13 - £250,000



Which of these cetaceans is classified as a "toothed whale"?

Gray whale / Minke whale / Sperm whale / Humpback whale

Correct answer: Sperm whale



14 - £500,000



Who is the only British politician to have held all four "Great Offices of State" at some point during their career?

David Lloyd George / Harold Wilson / James Callaghan / John Major

Correct answer: James Callaghan



15 - £1 million

In 1718, which pirate died in battle off the coast of what is now North Carolina?

Calico Jack / Blackbeard / Bartholomew Roberts / Captain Kidd

Correct answer: Blackbeard

