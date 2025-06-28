Five children taken to hospital after tree falls in public park

28 June 2025, 18:54

Chalkwell Park in Westcliff on Sea, Southend, Essex, UK. Southend on Sea Borough Council green space in an urban area. Sign at entrance
Chalkwell Park in Westcliff on Sea, Southend, Essex, UK. Southend on Sea Borough Council green space in an urban area. Sign at entrance. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Brooker

Five children have been taken to hospital, including two with serious injuries, after a tree fell in a park in Essex.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Essex Police were called to Chalkwell Park, Southend-on-Sea, shortly before 3pm, to “a number of casualties”.

"Two children were transported by road to Southend University Hospital," an East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said.

"A further three children were later transported by road to the same hospital with minor injuries."

Police have urged the public to avoid the area.

The fire service was also called.

Chalkwell Park, recreational park, Chalkwell, Southend-on-Sea, Essex, UK.
Chalkwell Park, recreational park, Chalkwell, Southend-on-Sea, Essex, UK. Picture: Alamy

Adam Hutchins, 47, told EssexLive: “I heard there were kids playing on the tree. They heard a big crack. It must have pretty loud. They went running over and there were kids underneath the tree.

"All the cricket guys ran over and tried to loft the tree up. I think it’s one of the oldest trees. It had metal stands propping it up.”

Leader of Southend-on-Sea City Council Daniel Cowan said: “I’m aware of this very serious incident. We’re working with Essex police, the Ambulance Service and Fire Service, who are still at the scene.

“I do understand that a tree has fallen, there’s a number of casualties and we’re just asking the public to avoid the area whilst those services carry out their work, and my thoughts are with those affected.”

