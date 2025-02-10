Five men arrested after woman 'raped' in Brighton property overnight

10 February 2025, 06:19

By Henry Moore

Five men have been arrested after a woman was allegedly raped in Brighton on Saturday night.

The victim, in her 20s, reported she had been attacked by a group of men at a property in Montpelier Place on Saturday night.

Sussex Police have now confirmed the arrest of five men, aged 38, 32, 32, 26 and 26, all accused of rape.

The five men remain in custody as the force continues its investigations.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "Police in Brighton have arrested five men on suspicion of rape following a report received on Sunday morning (February 9).

“At around 9.40am, a woman in her twenties reported having been raped overnight at a property in Montpelier Place, Brighton.

"She is being supported by specialist officers and an investigation is now underway.

“As part of those inquiries, five men – aged 38, 32, 32, 26 and 26 – have been arrested on suspicion of rape.

“They remain in custody at this time.

“Inquiries are ongoing to understand the full circumstances.

"Enquiries are ongoing to understand the full circumstances and no further information is available."

