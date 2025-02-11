Flats evacuated in Sheffield as armed police confront man ‘with weapons’

11 February 2025, 09:23

Police at the scene of the stand-off in Sheffield
Police at the scene of the stand-off in Sheffield. Picture: LBC

By Asher McShane

Residents have been evacuated from a block of flats in Sheffield due to reports of a man with weapons.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Police were called at 7pm last night to the Gateway apartment building on Broad Street.

Residents were sent to the nearby Ponds Forge sports centre. Residents at nearby student accommodation were told to stay inside their homes.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Those within the building where the property is have been evacuated and those within the neighbouring buildings have been asked to stay indoors while officers conduct their work."

A block of flats was evacuated and other residents nearby have been told to stay inside
A block of flats was evacuated and other residents nearby have been told to stay inside. Picture: LBC

Sheffield Parkway, between Park Square roundabout and Derek Dooley Way, are shut with motorists advised to find an alternative route.

Roads near the scene are expected to remain closed through the morning.

Trams are also affected.

Around 100 emergency services personnel are understood to have been called to the scene.

A large police presence remains in place

Residents evacuated from Sheffield apartment block amid fears of man 'with weapons' in the building
