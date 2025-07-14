Pictured: Flight nurse, 31, killed on her first day of the job in Southend Airport plane crash

Maria Fernanda Rojaz Ortiz, a German citizen but born in Chile, died in a plane crash at Southend Airport on Sunday. Picture: Gofundme

By Jacob Paul

One of the four people killed in Sunday's plane crash at London Southend Airport was a "flight nurse" on her first day of the job, it has been revealed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Maria Fernanda Rojaz Ortiz, 31, was a Chilean-born German citizen who formerly worked as a public sector nurse.

She was one of four foreign nationals killed when an aircraft exploded moments after take-off at the international airport, near Southend–on–Sea in Essex.

Her friends, who knew her as Feña, have called her as the "kindest soul", saying she "didn't have a single bad bone in her body".

They added that "she was humble and chose a profession that reflected that".

She had married partner last year, leaving the grieving widow heartbroken.

Read more: Father stabbed to death outside five-star hotel 'for his Rolex' pictured - as tributes pour in for victim

Read more: Plane crashed in 'fireball' at Southend Airport after dropping off patient for medical attention

Four people died following the plane crash at Southend Airport. Picture: X

"Her wife can barely speak, she can't even call the police, she's beside herself. She's absolutely distraught," a friend told the Manchester Evening News.

Her friends have set up a Go Fund Me page to raise cash to repatriate her body to Chile so she can be laid to rest next to her father.

"She was just lovely. She was outgoing. She was fun. She wanted so much more with her life.

"Everyone is just struggling at the moment. We can't believe this is real," another friend told the BBC.

Two Dutch nationals, a pilot and co-pilot were also killed when the Beech B200 Super King aircraft bound for the Netherlands crashed close to the Southend airport runway.

Another European man has also been confirmed dead by Essex police.

They had dropped off a patient in the UK who needed medical attention and they were heading back to the Netherlands.

An investigation into what caused the craft to suddenly crash to the ground moments after launch is being carried out by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB).

A spokesperson said: “A multi-disciplinary team including inspectors with expertise in aircraft operations, human factors, engineering and recorded data arrived at the accident site yesterday afternoon. Inquiries are ongoing today.”

Essex Police confirmed they were alerted to the crash shortly before 4pm on Sunday to “reports of a collision involving one 12-metre plane” at the airport, calling it a “serious incident”.

The force said in a statement: “We were alerted shortly before 4pm to reports of a collision involving one 12-metre plane. We are working with all emergency services at the scene now and that work will be ongoing for several hours.

“We would please ask the public to avoid this area where possible while this work continues.”

The plane had flown from the Greek capital Athens to Pula in Croatia on Sunday before heading to Southend. It was due to return to Lelystad on Sunday evening.

Southend Airport said: “Our thoughts are with those affected by today’s events and all passengers impacted by this disruption“We will restart flight operations as soon as possible and will continue to update the public on developments.”

EasyJet said the company’s remaining flights to and from the airport had been “diverted to alternative airports or are no longer able to operate”, according to Sky.

John Johnson, who was at the airport with his children and wife on Sunday, said they saw a “big fireball” after the plane crashed “head first into the ground”

Images posted on social media showed a plume of fire and black smoke coming from the crash site, while witnesses described seeing a “fireball”.

A father who was planespotting with his one-year-old daughter has shared how he saw the plane “violently” crash.

Ben Guppy, 34, said his wife was left “pretty much in tears” after witnessing the disaster.“

[The pilot] corkscrewed upside down into the floor, the plane was only in the air for seconds,” he told the MailOnline.

“I looked at it and the fireball went up, there was fire and smoke everywhere. Luckily my daughter was facing the other way."

He said he had a lump in his throat and goosebumps as he drove home.

A bartender at Rochford Hundred Golf Club, which is next door to Southend Airport, said he felt a “big heat wave” before looking up to a “massive fireball” in the sky.