Flybe saved from collapse after reaching deal with government

Flybe has been offered a deal to continue operating following fears it was on the brink of collapse. Picture: PA

An agreement has been reached with the Government to keep Flybe operating, Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom has said.

There had been fears the airline could collapse into administration, threatening to put the jobs of around 2,000 people at risk.

Ms Leadsom announced the deal on Twitter, saying she was "delighted" to save the company, which handles over half of Britain’s domestic flights outside London.

She added: "Delighted that we have reached agreement with Flybe's shareholders to keep the company operating, ensuring that U.K. regions remain connected. This will be welcome news for Flybe's staff, customers and creditors and we will continue the hard work to ensure a sustainable future."

The details of the agreement have not yet been published.

Earlier today it was reported that Flybe could potentially be offered to defer a £100m tax payment until 2023 if investors pump tens of millions of pounds into the airline.

It comes less than a year after the struggling airline was bailed out by Connect Airways - an association formed by Virgin Atlantic, Stobart Group and Cyrus Capital.

Flybe is Europe's largest regional carrier, flying around eight million passengers a year to 170 destinations across the continent.

But rescue talks over the weekend with the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) and the Department for Transport (DfT) indicated the project had become bigger than expected.

The Exeter-based airline has struggled in recent years with falling demand, rising fuel costs and the weakening of the pound.

It has a major presence at UK airports such as Aberdeen, Belfast City, Manchester and Southampton.

The consortium had paid a total of £2.2 million for Flybe's assets, and had promised further millions to bring it back from the brink of collapse.

More to follow...