Calls grow for hero Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole to be given George Cross

There have been calls for Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole to be given a George Cross. Picture: GoFundMe/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Calls are growing today for a man who died trying to save a woman from drowning in the Thames to be given the highest civilian award for bravery.

Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole, also known as Jimi, died last year after trying to save a woman who fell from London Bridge.

He had been on his way home from work in April when he heard her shout for help, jumping into the Thames after her.

Despite the woman and a second man being saved, Jimi did not survive.

A Change.org petition has since been set up for him to receive the George Cross - the highest civilian medal for bravery awarded for acts of great heroism and courage in extreme danger - as well as a plaque of recognition on The Watts Memorial to Heroic Self-Sacrifice in Postman's Park.

Floral tributes were placed on London Bridge, close to where Jimi lost his life. Picture: Alamy

Minister for Trade Policy Penny Mordaunt has voiced her support for him, tweeting: "Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole should be a candidate for the George Cross.

"Inquest into events on that tragic day opened late November."

Others have also backed the move online, with one user tweeting that it would be "a very fitting honour" given his heroism.

