Food delivery firms to tighten measures to stop 'illicit account-sharing'

30 June 2025, 22:07

Deliveroo, Uber Eats, and Just Eat have agreed to strengthen security checks
Deliveroo, Uber Eats, and Just Eat have agreed to strengthen security checks. Picture: Getty

By Jennifer Kennedy

Deliveroo, Uber Eats, and Just Eat have agreed to tighten their security checks following reports some asylum seekers are working by using other people's accounts.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The popular food delivery services will enhance facial recognition and fraud detection systems to prevent individuals without the legal right to work in the UK from using another person's account to work illegally.

Concerns have emerged that some migrants staying in asylum hotels are earning money through delivery apps by using rented or shared accounts.

Asylum seekers are not permitted to work during their first 12 months in the UK, or until their application is approved.

The government said “illicit account sharing” allows asylum seekers to bypass legal work restrictions.

As part of the new measures, Deliveroo and Uber Eats will expand both the quantity and sophistication of their existing verification checks, while Just Eat will begin conducting daily, rather than monthly, checks. These measures will be implemented within the next 90 days.

Read More: Police open investigation into Kneecap and Bob Vylan's Glastonbury performances

Read More: RuPaul’s Drag Race star The Vivienne found dead in bath after neighbour raised alarm

A masked Deliveroo cyclist rides along the pavement in Central London
The companies will increase the use of facial verification checks. Picture: Alamy

Border Security and Asylum Minister Dame Angela Eagle said the government "will not turn a blind eye to illegal working,” warning that it undermines fair business practices, affects wages and supports criminal networks such as people smuggling gangs.

Although the three companies have already introduced voluntary right-to-work checks on all account holders and registered "substitute" drivers, ministers remain concerned about ongoing abuse.

Last week, The Sun reported that migrants were earning up to £1,000 a week by renting others' accounts through social media platforms, sometimes for as little as £40 per week.

Following a meeting with ministers on Monday, the three companies reaffirmed their commitment to tackling misuse.

Deliveroo said it has a "zero tolerance approach to anyone abusing our platform" and will expand daily facial recognition checks.

Uber Eats said it would "continue to invest in industry-leading tools to detect illegal work and remove fraudulent accounts", while Just Eat said it is "continuing to invest significant resources to protect the integrity of our network".

In March, the government announced that gig economy firms will soon be legally obligated to verify that all workers are authorized to work in the UK.

Non-compliance could result in severe penalties, including fines of up to £60,000 per worker, business closures, disqualification of company directors, and prison terms of up to five years.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Emma Raducanu celebrates winning match point against Mimi Xu

Emma Raducanu triumphs in straight sets over newcomer Mimi Xu in first round at Wimbledon

Bob Vylan performing on the West Holts Stage, during the Glastonbury Festival

Who are Bob Vylan? Frontman Pascal Robinson-Foster made music 'too extreme' for major labels and was once filmed threatening fan
The Vivienne was found dead in bath by a neighbour, an inquest has heard. Picture: Getty

RuPaul’s Drag Race star The Vivienne found dead in bath after neighbour raised alarm

Kneecap and Bob Vyland are being investigated by police

Police open investigation into Kneecap and Bob Vylan's Glastonbury performances

Bob Vylan performed on Glastonbury's West Holts stage on Saturday

All of Bob Vylan's remaining 2025 tour dates

25th Latin GRAMMY Awards - Show

Jon Bon Jovi refusing to sell beachfront property to myserious buyer

World News

See more World News

A coastal town with buildings and boats in the harbour under a rocky hill, Pigadia

Brit missing on Greek island after rental car found abandoned 'in 38C heat'

6 hours ago

Danmei popular among readers of erotic fiction in China / X / @Eos_chaos

China arrests more than 30 female writers in crackdown on gay erotic fiction

9 hours ago

Family members mourn the loss of 15-year-old Akash Patni, who died in the Air India crash

Investigators look into Air India 'sabotage theory' after plane crash killed 270 people

10 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

10 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News