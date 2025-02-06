Foreign Office expels Russian diplomat in retaliation amid 'spying' row

6 February 2025, 14:55

Russia's President Vladimir Putin
Russia's President Vladimir Putin. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

The Foreign Office has revoked the accreditation of a Russian diplomat in retaliation after Moscow expelled a British official last year.

The UK is “unapologetic” in standing up to Vladimir Putin, Foreign Secretary David Lammy said as he confirmed the Russian official is set to be removed.

Russian ambassador to the UK Andrei Kelin was summoned to the Foreign Office to be informed of the move by the Government.

It comes just months after a British official was “baselessly” expelled from Putin’s state amid claims they were a spy.

Consular Section of the Russian Embassy in London, Kensington Palace Gardens, London, UK
Consular Section of the Russian Embassy in London, Kensington Palace Gardens, London, UK. Picture: Alamy

Mr Lammy hopes the decision will send a “clear” message to the Kremlin.

A Foreign Office spokesman said: "We have summoned the Russian ambassador for a meeting with a senior British official to revoke the accreditation of a Russian diplomat.

"This is in response to Russia's unprovoked and baseless decision to strip the accreditation of a British diplomat in Moscow in November.

"The UK will not stand for intimidation of our staff in this way and so we are taking reciprocal action.

"Any further action taken by Russia will be considered an escalation and responded to accordingly."

Mr Lammy said: "We are unapologetic about protecting our national interests.

"My message to Russia is clear - if you take action against us, we will respond."

In November, a British diplomat living in Russia was accused of being a spy and promptly had their accreditation revoked and was ordered to leave the country.

Russia 'directly challenges Britain' as spy ship enters UK waters | LBC analysis

It comes after Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said it would be a “major mistake” to deploy a peacekeeping force in Ukraine including British troops without the help of American soldiers.

Speaking to Sky News on Wednesday, President Zelensky said the move could hand Russian President Vladimir Putin an “advantage” in conflict.

The Ukrainian leader was pressed on whether European troops could defend Ukraine’s borders without the US shortly after meeting with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy in Kyiv.

He replied: “When we talk about this, is Europe enough? No. Because this isn't just a matter of numbers. It's about sharing responsibility and ensuring security guarantees.”

President Zelensky added: "This cannot be pursued without the involvement of the United States. Doing so would be a major mistake. It could very well be Russia's desire to see Europe defending and supporting Ukraine without the US.

“That would give Russia an advantage, and I believe it could amount to a geopolitical and strategic win for them."

