Inquiry launched into handling of Harry Dunn case, government announces

Harry Dunn. Picture: PA images

By Rebecca Henrys

Foreign Secretary David Lammy has announced an independent review into UK Government's response to the death of Harry Dunn.

Harry Dunn was tragically killed in a road traffic collision in August 2019.

He was riding a motorbike near the exit of RAF Croughton when a car driving on the wrong side of the road collided with him.

Anne Sacoolas, who was working for the US intelligence community, has since pleaded guilty to causing the death of Harry by careless driving. She fled to America shortly after the incident where she claimed diplomatic immunity.

The review will be led by Dame Anne Owers DBE, who will examine actions taken by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in support of the family of Harry Dunn in the period between 27 August and the end of December in 2019.

Family spokesman Radd Seiger and Charlotte Charles, the mother of 19-year-old Harry Dunn, met with senior officials at the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO). Picture: Alamy

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said: "I have the deepest respect for the resolve Harry’s family have shown since his tragic death and in launching this independent review, we are honouring the commitments we have made to them.

"I am confident the review into how the case was handled by the previous government has the remit required to properly address the family’s concerns and to ensure lessons are learned.

"Having worked previously with Dame Anne Owers on the Lammy Review in 2017, I don’t believe anyone is better qualified to undertake this important piece of work."

Suspended chief constable Nick Adderley. Picture: Alamy

An independent review released in June criticised the handling of the case by leadership at Northamptonshire Police.

Following this, the family has submitted a formal complaint over the conduct of former Chief Constable Nick Adderley for multiple failures

Having promised to undertake a review while sitting as an opposition MP, David Lammy has met twice with family members since becoming Foreign Secretary and committed the Government to learning lessons from the tragedy.

Charlotte Charles, the mother of Harry Dunn, said: "We welcome today’s formal announcement by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office that a full review into the handling of Harry’s case will now take place.

"I want to pay particular tribute to the Foreign Secretary David Lammy. Ever since we met him in his role as Shadow Foreign Secretary back in January 2023, he has shown us nothing but compassion and leadership. He listened to us carefully and committed to undertaking this review once he was in a position to do so. True to his word, he has now delivered on that promise. My family and Team Harry are incredibly grateful to him for doing the right thing.

"We now look forward to working with Dame Anne Owers and doing all we can to support her in this important task. It is our sincere hope that her work will help ensure that no other family is ever treated in the way that ours was. This review is yet another step in our long journey towards ensuring that Harry’s loss was not in vain and that the World is a better and safer place."