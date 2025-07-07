Inquiry launched into handling of Harry Dunn case, government announces

7 July 2025, 16:23 | Updated: 7 July 2025, 16:32

Harry Dunn
Harry Dunn. Picture: PA images

By Rebecca Henrys

Foreign Secretary David Lammy has announced an independent review into UK Government's response to the death of Harry Dunn.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Harry Dunn was tragically killed in a road traffic collision in August 2019.

He was riding a motorbike near the exit of RAF Croughton when a car driving on the wrong side of the road collided with him.

Anne Sacoolas, who was working for the US intelligence community, has since pleaded guilty to causing the death of Harry by careless driving. She fled to America shortly after the incident where she claimed diplomatic immunity.

The review will be led by Dame Anne Owers DBE, who will examine actions taken by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in support of the family of Harry Dunn in the period between 27 August and the end of December in 2019.

A man and a woman stand outside the House of Commons
Family spokesman Radd Seiger and Charlotte Charles, the mother of 19-year-old Harry Dunn, met with senior officials at the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO). Picture: Alamy

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said: "I have the deepest respect for the resolve Harry’s family have shown since his tragic death and in launching this independent review, we are honouring the commitments we have made to them.

"I am confident the review into how the case was handled by the previous government has the remit required to properly address the family’s concerns and to ensure lessons are learned.

"Having worked previously with Dame Anne Owers on the Lammy Review in 2017, I don’t believe anyone is better qualified to undertake this important piece of work."

Suspended chief constable Nick Adderley
Suspended chief constable Nick Adderley. Picture: Alamy

An independent review released in June criticised the handling of the case by leadership at Northamptonshire Police.

Following this, the family has submitted a formal complaint over the conduct of former Chief Constable Nick Adderley for multiple failures

Having promised to undertake a review while sitting as an opposition MP, David Lammy has met twice with family members since becoming Foreign Secretary and committed the Government to learning lessons from the tragedy.

Read more: Royals and Sir Keir Starmer lead nation in remembering victims who lost their lives in 7/7 terror attack

Read more: 'Our hearts are broken': 27 children and staff killed in Texas flash flooding, girls' summer camp confirms

Charlotte Charles, the mother of Harry Dunn, said: "We welcome today’s formal announcement by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office that a full review into the handling of Harry’s case will now take place.

"I want to pay particular tribute to the Foreign Secretary David Lammy. Ever since we met him in his role as Shadow Foreign Secretary back in January 2023, he has shown us nothing but compassion and leadership. He listened to us carefully and committed to undertaking this review once he was in a position to do so. True to his word, he has now delivered on that promise. My family and Team Harry are incredibly grateful to him for doing the right thing.

"We now look forward to working with Dame Anne Owers and doing all we can to support her in this important task. It is our sincere hope that her work will help ensure that no other family is ever treated in the way that ours was. This review is yet another step in our long journey towards ensuring that Harry’s loss was not in vain and that the World is a better and safer place."

Latest News

See more Latest News

David Killick as Florenz Ziegfeld in a scene called After the Show from Funny Girl.

Touch of Frost and The Crown star David Killick dies aged 87

Rooney, 39, retired from professional football in 2021 to go into management

Wayne Rooney signs '£800k Match of the Day pundit' deal

x

Rivals actor keen to return to set after being cleared of assault

The M60 has been closed in both directions and drivers have been told to expect continued delays for ‘a substantial amount of time'

Massive queues as key motorway closed in both directions after huge eight-vehicle crash

Passengers at the Security check in at Heathrow Terminal 3.They put liquids and bottles in separate plastic bags before passing through Security.

Airport liquids rule change risks sparking 'extra delays and confusion' as 100ml restriction scrapped at some sites
National Express has made the offer this summer

How to get free child travel on National Express

World News

See more World News

Two women sit on a box

More than 300,000 Afghan migrants have been deported from Iran in the last two weeks

8 mins ago

Emma

'Brave' counselor praised after saving 14 campmates after flash flooding kills 27 at Texas girls' summer camp

1 hour ago

A tourist with an umbrella walks outside the Acropolis while authorities in Greece have imposed mandatory work stoppages in parts of the country where temperatures are expected to exceed 40 degrees Celsius

Greece imposes compulsory work breaks as heatwave grips country

1 hour ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

10 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News