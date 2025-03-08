Former England defender Stuart Pearce ‘in great spirits’ in hospital after medical emergency on flight

Stuart Pearce working as a pundit in 2024. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Former England defender Stuart Pearce is 'in great spirits' while recovering in hospital in Canada after suffering a medical emergency on a flight.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The England legend suffered a medical emergency on the flight, which had to be diverted after he became unwell.

Pearce had been in Las Vegas to watch a rugby league match between Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves, but fell ill on the flight back to London Heathrow on Sunday 2 March.

The 62-year-old received treatment on the Virgin Atlantic plane, but it was then forced to make an emergency landing at St John's International Airport in Canada.

Pearce was then rushed to hospital, where he is recovering from the health scare.

Pearce's colleague, football commentator Sam Matterface said from the City Ground ahead of Nottingham Forest's game against Man City on Saturday: "I spoke to him yesterday, he's in great spirits.

A general view of the LED screen, which displays a message which reads "get well soon Stuart" at the City Ground on March 08, 2025 in Nottingham, England. Picture: Getty

"He isn't 100%, that is definitely the case, but he is in the right place, he is in the hospital. They are dealing with it."

Pearce is a legend at Nottingham Forest, and made 401 appearances for the club during in his twelve years there.

A message reading "Get Well Soon Stuart" was displayed on the big screen at City Ground three minutes into the game on Saturday, to recognise Pearce's old shirt number three.

"He is a little bit disappointed about not being here today, he was most frustrated about that," Matterface told the crowd.

"He actually said to me, 'I have got so much I had to cancel. Some great games, and Mumford & Sons are playing on Wednesday night and I can't go now'.

A fan of Nottingham Forest holds up a scarf which reads "Stuart Pearce MBE - Forest Legend" and "Pyscho Pearce". Picture: Getty

"He wasn't happy about that. He is in good spirits."

Pearce earned 78 caps for England, and played for Man City, Coventry, Newcastle and West Ham.

He also took on several managing positions, and was most recently part of David Moyes's coaching staff at West Ham United.

After his medical emergency on the flight, Virgin issued a statement saying "Due to an unwell customer on board, the VS156 on 2 March flying from Las Vegas to London Heathrow diverted to St John's International Airport, Canada and was met by the medical services."