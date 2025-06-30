Former Home Secretary warns Islamic extremism fuelling rise in antisemitism

Lord David Blunkett has warned that Islamist extremists are fuelling a rise in antisemitism. Picture: House of Lords / photography by Roger Harris

By LBC Staff

A former Labour Home Secretary has warned that Britain faces an 'enormous and ongoing threat' from Islamic terrorism in a major new report.

Lord Blunkett, Home Secretary from 2001-2004, made the comments in the foreword of the Counter Extremism Group's latest report that examines the threat that Islamist antisemitism presents to the UK's national security.

He says that in the aftermath of the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas, there have been "really disturbing incidents of hatred against the Jewish people."

Lord Blunkett adds: "Whilst it is legitimate for people of goodwill to be deeply concerned about the conduct of the government of Israel, led by Benjamin Netanyahu, in relation to the retaliation in Gaza, allowing any excuse for antisemitism would be unforgivable."

The report Islamist Antisemitism: A Neglected Hate, written by researcher Daniel Allington, highlights the failure of policymakers to address the connection between Islamist terrorism and antisemitic views, the relationship between Islamists and the Nazi regime, and how the existence of Israel is incompatible with Islamist ideology.

It says that Islamist narratives about the Israel-Palestine conflict combines theological discourse on jihad with the language of human rights and anti-colonialism.

They are also trying to build coalitions with far-left Western organisations by doing this.

Although work on the report began in September 2023, it was shaped by the events of October 7 and the subsequent conflict.

It draws on interviews with counter extremism specialists, former Islamist extremists, and representatives of Jewish organisations.

The report found that speakers in some mosques have said that "Allah is pleased with the killing of Jews" and have promoted conspiracy theories about the October 7 attack.

Social media influencers and 'non-Islamist organisations' are also involved in the spread of antisemitic ideas within British muslim communities.

Lord Blunkett added that we should "distinguish between the highly dangerous but small groups constituting Islamic terror on the one hand, and those of Islamic faith committed to peace and common humanity on the other."